Sample the world’s finaest rums at Miami Rum Renaissance Fest

The 2020 Miami Rum Renaissance Festival — May 15 and 16 — presents a fantastic opportunity to taste, learn, discover and share a world of fine rums.

The two-day Miami Rum Fest event to take place in Coral Gables features a bounty of new rums revealed and old favorites on display — plus a wide selection of luxury, limited edition and vintage rums for connoisseurs.

The category of rum is vast, with more than 80 countries producing a spirit from some form of sugar cane, molasses or cane syrup. Rum enthusiasts are drawn to the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival to seek out their favorites among the plethora of expressions of cane spirit.“This is my favorite rum tasting event,” said James Monroe of Coconut Grove.

“Every year I find something new, meet some great people and enjoy the tastings with my friends. It just keeps getting better.”Especially popular among the most serious rum devotees is the VIP tasting bar, featuring some rare limited editions from private collections. Small donations for exclusive tastings of the most collectible rums benefit local non-profit organizations.“We search high and low to bring the most interesting rums to our tasting events,” said Robin Burr, co-founder and organizer of the rum festival. “It really is amazing to see so many varieties of rum in one place.”Key to the success of the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival is that fact that the principals travel widely to discover rums to share with their attendees.

“We visit an average of 12 to 15 rum distilleries every year, as well as many rum events to say abreast of all the new offerings,” Burr said.The result is an unparalleled opportunity for rum enthusiasts, in the delightful setting of a historic building in Coral Gables. The event takes place on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, 1001 East Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables.

Miami Rum Fest general admission tickets are $50 per day. VIP tickets, with early admission, catered meals and a fine tasting glass, are $75 per day. Visit www.rumrenaissance.com/tickets/.