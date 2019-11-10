Santa Claus to spend the holidays in Miami

Santa is coming to Downtown Miami’s iconic Bayfront Park to transform it into the magical Bayfront Holiday Village offering free, family-friendly programming all season long.

Guests of all ages will enjoy daily 50-foot Christmas tree LED light shows, waterfront roller-skating by Bayskate, Ugly Sweater Holiday Parties, Puppy Brunches, Mistletoe Mingles, over 50 local vendors, festive music, and al fresco food and drinks at the North Pole Beach Club. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, locals and tourists alike will come for the weather, but stay for great shopping, entertainment and Miami’s version of a tropical winter wonderland.

“We know that New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles have pop-up holiday

have pop-up holiday villages. We wanted to create a village where people would gather their loved ones and join in on some holiday cheer. Of course, we have something that the rest of the nation envies – our weather,” said Tony Albelo, event creator and CEO at SWARM.

Organizers want people to envision a quaint, holiday outdoor scene filled with twinkling lights against Downtown Miami’s skyline and waterfront Biscayne Bay. The picture-perfect, outdoor, holiday venue will be filled with larger-than-life displays worthy of capturing the moment and posting it on Instagram.

“The only thing missing out of this Hallmark-perfect scene will be the frigid snow, but that’s why we invite our neighbors from the north to come here to enjoy Bayfront Holiday Village, Miami-style,” Albelo added.

Every night, a fully decorated, 50-foot state-of-the-art, animated Christmas Tree will feature hourly LED light shows sequenced to three different festive musical shows produced by Grammy-winning producer A.T. Molina.

New York has The Rink at Rockefeller Center, but Miami’s answer to cold-weather ice skating is Bayskate, where adults and children can boogie to the beat of classic skate jams, and other top hits ranging from pop, tropical, disco, and freestyle.

In the Northeast, people are ice skating and sipping hot cocoa wearing parkas. In Miami, we roller skate and sip mojitos in shorts. The Shops will offer a collection of 60 artisans in a jovial setting, each offering unique gift ideas to check off the “nice” list. Foodies will delight their senses at Bayfront Bites, where they’ll find seasonal beverages, sweet treats and food galore!

The adventurous will participate in the Gnauhty Gnome Scavenger Hunt as they navigate Bayfront Park using guidebooks with clues to solve this year’s puzzle. Even fur babies will have a place of their own to hang out with free treats at the Santa Paws Dog Park, and every Sunday they’ll have Puppy Brunch.

The Bayfront Holiday Village will be open Nov. 29 (Black Friday) until Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) at Bayfront Park,301 Biscayne Blvd.

Visit the webside at BayfrontHolidayVillage.com, The event is open free to the public for all ages. Hours are: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.