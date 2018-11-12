‘Scaring for Caring’ Haunted House benefits local groups

Local high school and college students hosted the fifth annual “Scaring for Caring” Haunted House on Halloween, supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBS), UHealth Jackson Children’s Care and Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Originally envisioned in 2014, this year’s event was organized by high school junior Isabella Allen who worked with friends and classmates to transform her family’s Miami Shores home (with the blessing of her parents) into a 1950s-inspired Haunted Village.

The event, which took place on Halloween night, saw over 1,000 visitors and included live performers, an interactive labyrinth of mirrors and mazes and other features for the public to enjoy.

Several large donations were secured, including two $25,000 gifts from Matt Allen and Matt Gorson, denior chair of Greenberg Traurig LLP. A followup fundraiser geared towards the local business community is taking place at the Allen home on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Scaring for Caring organizers expect the two events to bring total funds raised since 2014 to over $1 million.

“It’s incredible to see what this group of dedicated students have been able to accomplish. They set a goal and worked diligently to not only meet it, but also continue a beloved community tradition,” explains Matt Allen, Isabella’s father and COO of The Related Group. “I’ve personally been involved in many of these charities so seeing my kids and their friends make this kind of impact is priceless. I’m eager to see what they accomplish in the years to come.”