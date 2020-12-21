Sedano’s tradition of giving continues to help fight hunger

As the nation continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crisis generated by it, food insecurity remains a growing concern among families, and South Florida is no exception.

To help fight hunger and support the community, during the months of November and December, Sedano’s Supermarkets donations have benefited more than 1,500 families during the holiday season via grassroots engagements and nonprofit partnerships with some of South Florida’s most respected organizations.

“This holiday season, we want to do everything we can to help those in need and bring some much-needed levity to the end of 2020,” said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano’s Supermarkets. “We are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our beloved communities and collaborate with outstanding nonprofit organizations doing crucial work in the cities we call home.”

In the state of Florida, over 2.7 million people, on average, struggle with hunger — with nearly 820,000 of those being children. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact across vulnerable communities, causing the rate of food insecurity to double during 2020, which now affects approximately 20 percent of U.S. households.

Throughout its Tradition of Giving initiative, Sedano’s hosted and participated in a series of initiatives that benefited senior citizens, families, and nonprofits across South Florida.

Sedano’s Tradition of Giving culminates with one of South Florida’s most popular charitable events, CAMACOL’s 35th Annual Holiday Food Basket Drive, an initiative Sedano’s has supported for over 20 years.

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano’s Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano’s serves Florida’s growing multicultural communities with 35 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, and Osceola counties.

As America’s largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain, Sedano’s is recognized for its tradition of excellent customer service, ethnic product offering, and competitive prices.

For more information, visit sedanos.com/ For career opportunities, visit sedanos.com/careers.