See Rudolph and friends at Arsht Center, Dec. 23

The beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage at the Arsht Center this holiday season. See all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Based on the animated television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the stage production is directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage; script adaptation by Robert Penola; arrangements and orchestrations by Timothy Splain. Peformances are Dec. 23 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Tickets begin at $25.

