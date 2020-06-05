Seven Tips for Parents Dealing With COVID-19 Impact on Kids

COVID-19 is undoubtedly affecting our youth, with the most obvious impact being a disruption to their daily routines.

For some children with pre-existing mental health concerns, the disruption in routines and physical distancing can exacerbate their difficulties, such as feelings of anxiety and depression. It is these children who need continued, targeted attention.

The following are three things worrying children/teens right now:

Returning to school: Many children are worried about if and when they will return in the fall. Many children are also worried about being prepared for the upcoming school year.

Fear and worry about health: There is a lot of information about COVID-19, but there is a lot we don’t know. It is natural for children to worry about their loved one’s contracting the virus.

Social distancing and social activities when restrictions are lifted: Kids are worried about missing out on end-of-year school activities and not being able to say goodbye to friends in person. Others are worried about interacting with their friends once restrictions are lifted.

On the bright side, there are numerous things parents can do to help their child if she/he is stressed.

First, remind your child that all feelings are okay. It’s okay to be sad or nervous, lonely or bored. All of us do better and feel better when our emotions are validated and normalized.

Second, reassure your child that he/she is safe. Children feel stressed if they do not feel safe. Re-stating the facts in an age-appropriate manner can be helpful. In other words, explaining that hand washing, masks, and physical distancing keep us safe, can help children feel less worried.

Something else that is helpful in reducing stress is having routines and schedules. Children feel safe and less stressed when they know what to expect. This goes for both activities and downtime.

Affection can also go a long way in helping children cope with stress and feel less worried. Children, especially younger ones, feel safe when they are close to their parents. A hug, pat on the shoulder, or other sign of affection shows children they are cared for.

Another way to help youth is by encouraging physical activity and play. Finding time each day for your child to do something active will help them better manage their feelings of stress, worry, or sadness.

Something else that is helpful is to teach children how to problem solve. Help children come up with several solutions to the identified problem and see how they go through the options they generate. This will help them have a sense of control and learn to solve little and big problems.

Finally, parents need to take care of themselves if they are going to be able to take care of their children. This can take many forms – some people enjoy physical activity and exercise, others relieve stress with social support, still others cope with deep breathing and others with relaxation activities. Find what works for you and do it! Not only will you be better able to take care of and help your family, but you will also serve as a positive role model to your child and help the whole family be more resilient.

Anna Maria Patiño-Fernández, PhD

Licensed Psychologist

Dr. Patiño-Fernández is a Florida licensed psychologist in independent practice. She specializes in clinical child psychology.

annamaria.pf@gmail.com