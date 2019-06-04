SFYS accepting applications for Summer Music Academy

The South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYS.net), one of the nation’s leading youth music organizations, has begun taking applications for its 22nd annual Summer Music Academy, June 24-July 19, at the Pawley Creative Arts Center on the Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27 Ave.

The popular summer program encompasses kids 8-18 years old and will feature beginners lessons on all musical instruments, intermediate and advanced lessons, and a wide variety of ensembles. This year, for the first time, a “jazz orchestra” program will be introduced for all students interested in exploring the jazz medium.

“We’re very excited about this year’s Summer Music Academy,” said Marjorie Hahn, SFYS creative and executive director. “With the addition of the jazz orchestra, combined with our staff of educational and music professionals, the Summer Academy is the perfect for kids to begin — or expand — their musical talents.”

As a special feature of this year’s academy, a visiting group, The Youth Orchestra del SODRE of Uruguay, will help instruct students and present a concert on July 12.

Tuition for the four-week camp is $500 and $375 for siblings for families with more than one attendee. The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs SAS-C (Summer Arts and Sciences) program, the Children’s Trust and The Batchelor Foundation are helping to provide scholarship funds for those in need to attend the program.

For additional information, scholarship applications or a registration brochure, contact Hahn at 305-238-2729 or send email to marjihahn@gmail.com.