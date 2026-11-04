SFYS fundraising gala, Nov. 21, to celebrate American music

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The Emmy and Gold Medal-winning South Florida Youth Symphony (SFYSmusic.org), one of the country’s leading youth music organizations, will celebrate 250 years of American music during the Liberty Gala, Nov. 21, at the Miami Shores Country Club, 10000 Biscayne Blvd.

The fundraising gala, with attendees wearing their “patriotic finery,” will benefit the 62-year-old organization’s ongoing mission of empowering young musicians. The evening begins with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour.

In addition, the evening will honor SFYS alumnus Dr. Daniel Andai, dean of the Music Division of the New World School of the Arts in Miami and concertmaster of the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO).

“This patriotic gala — with attendees in red, white and blue — honors America on its 250th birthday and will be a night to remember,” said Marjorie Hahn, South Florida Youth Symphony executive and music director. “In addition, honoring Daniel’s numerous accomplishments — from his days as a member of the South Florida Youth Symphony (alongside his two brothers) has a special meaning for all of South Florida.

“From those early years of orchestral training, he went on to build an extraordinary international career while remaining deeply committed to the musical and cultural life of South Florida,” Hahn continued. “His dedication to developing and strengthening classical music in Miami, while educating and inspiring future generations of musicians, embodies the mission of SFYS.”

Tickets for the gala, which will include entertainment by Jennings & Keller and the Magic City Jazztet, are $150 per person and include an open bar, hors d’ouevres and a three-course meal, while benefiting the South Florida Youth Symphony’s ongoing music programs. The SFYS is comprised mainly of students from the underserved areas of North Miami Dade and South Broward counties.

A limited number of gala sponsorships are available at the Prelude ($1,500), Intermezzo ($2,500) and Fortissimo ($5,000) level. The Fortissimo level includes a table for 10 and a private concert at a residence or business event.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact the South Florida Youth Symphony at https://givebutter.com/c/sfys-liberty-gala or via phone, 305-962-2079.

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