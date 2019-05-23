Shake-A-Leg Miami’s “Impossible Dream” sails away on a journey to bring awareness & improve the quality of life for people living with disabilities

It’s that time of the year and the Office of Community Advocacy extends its support to Shake-A-Leg Miami, a 501(c) (3) organization, in their efforts of promoting the Impossible Dream, a universally accessible vessel, sailing away on their yearly mission of goodwill. The 60-foot catamaran will embark on a journey along the east coast of North America on Monday, May 27 at 12:30 p.m. at the Shake-A-Leg Miami Marina, 2620 S Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

The Impossible Dream vessel with its mixed-ability crew will sail north to New England and back stopping in vibrant coastal cities, meeting with the innovators who are using the water and boating to improve the lives of people with disabilities. During the stops, boating centers and schools with disability related organizations, VA’s, hospitals, and rehabs will be invited for sail. About a thousand people with disabilities and their family members will enjoy the magic of sailing. The late U.S. President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush sailed aboard the Impossible Dream in 2015.

This catamaran was custom designed and built in 2002 for Mike Browne, a paraplegic who had the dream of sailing in a vessel that would be fully functional for a person in a wheelchair. It was purchased by Deborah Mellen, a paraplegic, who learned to sail at Shake-A-Leg Miami, and wanted to give back to the disability community and inspire those with a handicap to experience sailing. During the voyage, the participants will learn about the Shake-A-Leg Miami Watersports Center, a place where children and adults, many of whom are not only people living with a disability, but also financially disadvantaged, are able to improve their social skills, make new friendships, and increase their self-confidence through targeted programs. No other state has a center like Shake-A-Leg Miami, where the Impossible Dream is based.

“The Impossible Dream will inspire people to use the water, technology and community to improve their independence and quality of life,” said Shake-A-Leg Miami’s President Harry Horgan. “The barrier-free environment can be transformational for the disabled community around the world.”

Editor’s note: News reporters and photographers can interview the mixed-ability crew members and also have the opportunity to sail away in a photo boat to capture the video of the departure for the story. Great opportunity for a noon live shot!!! For more information, contact Press Officer Griselle Marino at 305-375-1585.

WHO: Shake-A-Leg Miami, supported by the Office of Community Advocacy WHAT: Impossible Dream Sail Away WHEN: Monday, May 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. WHERE: Shake-A-Leg Miami, 2620 S Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow us on YouTube , Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AdvocacyMDC .