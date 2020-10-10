Sherwoods Bistro & Bar brings its eccentric vibes and eclectic menus to Little River

Known for its charming location in Miami’s Little River neighborhood and the family-like staff, Sherwood Bistro & Bar, 8281 NE Second Ave., brings family-style menu items and vibrant vibes.

Sherwoods is the perfect place for an evening hangout on its open patio and bar filled with whimsical antiques and large windows covering the walls.

At Sherwoods, the menu consists of comfort foods with prices that match up with the quality of the restaurant. Plates are dedicated to family-style dishes from around the world, like the Ploughman Platter and Dandan Noodles or tasty starters like the Bone Marrow and Beef Tartare Sliders.

With its spacious Magnolia Bar, Sherwoods uses spirits that are locally sourced and bought from small-business to create a delicious modern twist on old-school classics. The Sherwoods Paloma is made with Jimador Tequila, Aperol, grapefruit and bitters, and the Whiskey Business made with Peaky Blinders Irish Whiskey, passion fruit, fig mash, bitters, and is sure to be a go-to drink for guests.

Experience a getaway for Happy Hour from Monday through Sundays, from 5 to 7 p.m., with dreamy cocktails that will surely leave you coming back for more. Guests also can join Sherwoods for a boozy brunch on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with $22 bottomless mimosas and classic brunch items like the Traditional Benedict and French Toasts with cinnamon butter and fresh strawberries.

Owner Barclay Graebner and business partner Steve Harviel have known each other since their 2013 Annex pop-up in Wynwood. Graebner is known for her Wynwood restaurant, Morgan’s, and Tacos vs. Burrito Cantina and Blvd Bae’s in MiMo. Together, both Graebner and Harviel hired Chef Gabriel de Souza all the way from Uruguay to create Sherwoods’ unique menu.

Opened since 2017, Sherwood feels like it has been open for a long time now with its eclectic decors like the big distressed flower cabinets, Portuguese floor tiles, and rustic walls, the venue is sure to transport you to another time. It’s eccentric design displays materials from all over the world which includes things like bathroom fixtures from Belgium and tiles from the French embassy in Portugal.

Located across the street from The Citadel’s dining hall, it owes its name to the Sherwood Forest of El Portal.

For more information, visit sherwoodsmiami.com or call Sherwoods Bistro & Bar at 786-359-4030.