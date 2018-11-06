Signature Chefs Auction – This Wednesday, November 7th, 2018

The Signature Chefs Auction presented by Goya® to benefit the March of Dimes is returning for its 21st star-studded year on Wednesday, November 7. One of the area’s most popular food & wine fundraisers, the event will feature more than a dozen top local chefs as well as amazing wines, cocktails and auction items. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Paradise Plaza Event Space in the Miami Design District.

This year’s stellar lineup includes Chef Karla Hoyos from The Bazaar by Jose Andres; Executive Chef Timon Balloo from Sugarcane; Executive Chef Clark Bowen from Boulud Sud; Chef Fernando Desa from Goya®; Chefs Michael Beltran & Justin Flit from Ariete; Chef Benjamin Murray from Pao; Corporate Executive Pastry Chef Jessica Scott from Barton G; Chef Horacio Rivadero from Plant; Pastry Chef Max Santiago; as well as Azucar Ice Cream; Panther Coffee and Exquisito Chocolates. More chefs and special performances to be revealed soon. The evening will include entertainment and a live auction.

VIP tables for the event cost $3,000. Individual tickets for the event cost $150 per person. For more information visit signaturechefs.org/miami or contact the March of Dimes at (786) 918-9930.