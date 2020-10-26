Six Frost alumni dominate annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami has announced that six of its alumni have received 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations in multiple categories for a total of 13 nominations.

The Annual Latin Grammy Awards is the preeminent international honor that celebrates excellence in Latin music and is the only peer-presented Latin music accolade.

Alumni receiving nominations include: Julio Reyes Copello (MM 2000) who tops the list with four; George Noriega (BM ’96) and Carlos Fernando López (BM ’12), each with three nominations, and Raquel Sofia (BM ’09), Jose Valentino (MM ’10) and Ernesto Fernandez (MM ’13, DMA ‘16), each receiving one nomination.

Julio Reyes Copello and Carlos Fernandez López are longtime collaborators and share nominations in two categories — Album and Record of the Year. Carlos Fernando López also was nominated, along with Jose Valentino, in the category of Best Classical Composition for Sacre, his final project to receive his master’s in Composition at Frost.

“The Frost School is geographically placed in the center of interaction between the U.S. and Latin America, which is reflected in our diverse student population and collaboration from many Latin American music wells,” said Frost School Dean Shelton G. Berg. “We are immensely proud that our culture and teaching has contributed to the success of these gifted and brilliant alumni, and so happy for them to have been recognized by their peers for making some of the most outstanding recordings of the year.”

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards is set for Thursday, Nov. 19. With the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the academy says the “reimagined telecast” will air at 8 p.m. on Univision. The show will be anchored from Miami with performances from cities around the world. Should the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic improve, the Latin Academy said it will consider a live audience telecast with nominees, presenters and performers.