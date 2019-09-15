‘Six Words – Stories’ art exhibition explores succinct story-telling through typography

Under the guidance of NWSA graphic design professor Rosario Martinez-Cañas, 13 New World School of the Arts college students and alumni open the season’s scheduled exhibitions with “Six Words – Stories,” a storytelling exploration through typography exhibition.

The show borrows its concept from legendary American writer Ernest Hemingway’s lore that claims the prolific writer challenged himself to write a story in just six words. The result: “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hemingway’s six-word story and self-critique have never been verified but what is irrefutable is that great stories can be told in 60,000 words or just six. The students were tasked with each developing 14 story executions in just 14 days, utilizing the typography of their choice.

An opening reception, open free to the public, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19; 6-9 p.m., in the New World Gallery, 25 NE Second St., downtown Miami. The exhibition, which will be open through Oct. 25 at the New World Gallery, is free to the public. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Among the stories to be displayed is A Bluebird’s Tune, by NWSA college senior Amanda Linares, inspired on Emily Dickinson’s envelope poems. This series focuses on three main subjects that have a strong relationship with her work and life: danger, death, and madness. Contained in shadow boxes, the text is displayed in a personal dialogue with a collection of found objects. Each used object stained with life recreates a materialized idea, a psychological moment, an intimate portrait, generating new content.

NWSA college alumna Angelica Gonzalez uses this assignment to explore the power of relationships and the imprint they leave on the path of life experience with her 24- by 24-inch image series Like a Tattoo.

“Positive or negative, each one leaves an invisible everlasting mark. What if you could see those marks? Tattoos can be used as meaningful memorials to life-changing events,” she explained. “I wanted to reference the tattoo culture and tell my story of the intense toxic relationship I was experiencing. Each line of the story references the progression of the relationship, from intense chemistry (mind), to love (heart), and sexual (body). Here is an excerpt of the full story.”

Through gifted, emerging artists and unique programs, New World School of the Arts has become an educational and creative beacon of the arts. Trained by nationally renowned practicing artists, students are encouraged to develop a personal, artistic and aesthetic vision while mastering their own technical skills in traditional and new media. Areas of concentration for students seeking a four-year BFA college degree include drawing, digital media, graphic design, painting, photography and sculpture.

New World School of the Arts was created by the Florida Legislature as a center of excellence in the performing and visual arts. It is an educational partnership of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami Dade College and the University of Florida.

More information is available by calling the NWSA Visual Arts division at 305-237-3620 or at http://nwsa.mdc.edu/.