Snøhetta-designed office and retail building breaks ground in Design District

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Miami Design District Associates (MDDA) and Raycliff Capital are have announced leasing milestones for their forthcoming mixed-use office and retail development designed by Snøhetta, the internationally acclaimed architecture firm established in Oslo and New York City.

The announcement coincides with the project’s groundbreaking and marks an important step in the continued evolution of the Miami Design District.

Anchoring the leasing activity is Atria Health and Research Institute, which has officially signed approximately 55,000 square feet across the building’s third, fourth, and fifth floors with a private, ground-floor entrance, marking the project’s first confirmed tenant. Atria will bring its membership-based preventive health and longevity offerings to the Design District and serve the entire Miami community.

Atria has locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, with more in development globally. Atria’s new location, designed by David Rockwell, further reinforces the property’s positioning as a destination for organizations shaping the future of health, innovation, and human performance.

Also joining the project is alternative asset management firm 26North, founded by Josh Harris and managing approximately $38 billion across its private equity, private credit and insurance platforms. Together, these commitments reflect the development’s appeal to leading firms seeking a presence within one of Miami’s most dynamic mixed-use neighborhoods.

Designed by Snøhetta, the eight-story development will introduce approximately 120,500 square feet of office and retail space to the neighborhood, including approximately 22,500 square feet of retail and more than 92,000 square feet of office space.

The building is conceived as a new architectural focal point within the district, defined by layered “veiled” volumes, planted terraces and a luminous mesh façade that shifts throughout the day in response to changing light conditions.

The Sept. 30 groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction on the project, with completion anticipated in early 2028. Together, these leasing commitments underscore the continued evolution of the Miami Design District as a destination where architecture, commerce, culture and innovation converge.

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