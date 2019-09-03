Some of Miami’s most famous voices to welcome passengers, visitors at MIA

NBA champions Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem, along with Grammy-winner Willy Chirino, and singer and telenovela star Jencarlos Canela among welcoming voices.

Miami International Airport’s passengers and visitors will soon receive a warm welcome from some of Miami’s most recognizable voices.

World-renowned artists, athletes and local personalities have lent their voices to MIA in a new initiative to share the warmth and energy of our diverse and vibrant community.
Bringing the heat to this launch are NBA champions Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem, along with Grammy-winning recording artist Willy Chirino, and singer and telenovela star Jencarlos Canela.


“We thank all of the hometown personalities who are participating in this campaign, which is representative of our diverse community,” said Lester Sola, MIA director and CEO. “We are excited that our 45 million passengers will now be greeted by these celebrities who call Miami home.”

The messages will be heard on MIA’s overhead announcement system inside the terminals throughout the day on a rotating basis. Stay tuned as more of Miami’s most iconic voices soon will be added to the lineup.

