South Florida PBS announces the new Your South Florida

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) presents the new monthly Your South Florida, now with episodes that offer more in-depth and focused reporting on the issues that matter to the South Florida community. Hosted by Pam Giganti, every first Saturday of the month on WXEL at 6:30 PM and first Sunday of the month on WPBT at Noon starting this Saturday August 3rd (WXEL) and Sunday, August 4 (WPBT).

As a new school year approaches, the replacement of Florida’s controversial education standards is underway. In this premiere episode of the all new monthly Your South Florida, we look at the process of crafting the new curriculum, what it could mean for students, and why some aren’t convinced changes are needed. Learn about new and important information that’s critical to your child’s success.

With our new format, Your South Florida digs into various aspects of local issues while offering a historical context as well as the latest developments, various points of view, and innovative solutions that are being proposed. Each episode will also feature an individual or organization connected to the issue.