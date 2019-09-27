South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) continues to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the month of October by celebrating the rich cultural and economic contributions Latinos make to South Florida, to our country and the world.

Your South Florida host Pam Giganti celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with former United States Senator Mel Martinez who gives his take on current immigration policy and how his journey as a “Pedro Pan” child led him to become the first Cuban American to serve in the U.S. Senate. Plus, we explore the growing influence of Hispanic and Latino culture on our local communities, from the economy to the arts. Saturday, October 5th at 6:30pm on WXEL and on Sunday, October 6 at noon on WPBT.

As part of our strong, ongoing community commitment, South Florida PBS spent September hosting Hispanic themed, complimentary screenings throughout the tri-county. Based on the number of event attendees, we were excited to see how many South Floridians are as committed to our mission as we are in serving them quality films and experiences that educate, enlighten and entertain. Our complimentary community events are always filled with friendly South Florida PBS supporters who enjoy the delicious receptions and intellectual discussions.

September’s Hispanic Heritage Month screenings include:

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage on the 12th at The Actors Playhouse at The Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. This screening included a Q& A with the film director, Ben DeJesus and a surprise appearance by Raul Julia’s widow, Merrill Julia.

VOCES: The Pushouts on the 17th at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale.

VOCES: Adios Amor- The Search for Maria Moreno on the 23rd at Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth Campus.

In fact, one of South Florida PBS’ screenings demanded a re-screening. On Wednesday, October 9th, VOCES: The Pushouts will be shown again, this time at Broward College. Filmed over more than 25 years, The Pushouts weaves an inspiring dropout-to-professor narrative with stories from 16-24-year olds who are out of school, out of work and trying to make sense of the world. Guests can RSVP and find more information about our events at: www.Southfloridapbs.org/events