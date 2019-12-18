SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Celebrates Suncoast Emmy Winners

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to have received 9 Suncoast 2019 Emmy Awards during the ceremony which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando on Saturday, December 14th.
“We are honored and humbled to have been recognized by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for so many of our local productions. It is very gratifying to see that many of our youngest producers are doing such fine work along with our more seasoned filmmakers. We’d like to think that the work that we do at South Florida PBS is a contributing factor to the growth of the talent and skills of our local and emerging filmmakers,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.
The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.
Below is a list of the winning entries:
Arts & Entertainment – Program Segment
Art Loft’s “Dance Theatre of Harlem”
Kyla Ryan and Nicole Malanga
Children/Youth/Teens Program
Kid Stew # 203
James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett
Children/Youth/Teens Programs
Kid Stew # 205
James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett
Children/Youth/Teens Programs
Kid Stew # 206
James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett
Environment-Program
Changing Seas’ “Corals in Crisis”
Kristin Paterakis, Sean Hickey, Norman Silva and Michael Malanga
Human Interest – Program Special
Send Me
Tim Malloy, Matt Eversmann, Steve Field, Susan Bodnar and James O. Born
Interview / Discussion
Your South Florida: Parkland One Year Later
Nicole Borrero, Pam Giganti Bunge
Arts & Entertainment-Program Special
Remembering Surrounded Island (featured in Art Loft)
Jon David Kane, Lisa Leone and Rene Morales
Documentary – Cultural
Six Degrees of Immigration (featured in film-maker)
Jayme Gershen, Diana Larrea, David Araujo