SOUTH FLORIDA PBS Celebrates Suncoast Emmy Winners

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is honored to have received 9 Suncoast 2019 Emmy Awards during the ceremony which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando on Saturday, December 14th.

“We are honored and humbled to have been recognized by the Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for so many of our local productions. It is very gratifying to see that many of our youngest producers are doing such fine work along with our more seasoned filmmakers. We’d like to think that the work that we do at South Florida PBS is a contributing factor to the growth of the talent and skills of our local and emerging filmmakers,” expressed CEO and president Dolores Sukhdeo.

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of the Suncoast region’s television markets.

Below is a list of the winning entries:

Arts & Entertainment – Program Segment

Art Loft’s “Dance Theatre of Harlem”

Kyla Ryan and Nicole Malanga

Children/Youth/Teens Program

Kid Stew # 203

James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett

Children/Youth/Teens Programs

Kid Stew # 205

James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett

Children/Youth/Teens Programs

Kid Stew # 206

James Patterson, Tim Malloy, Frank Costantini, Brian Sitts, Johanna Vega and Scott Barnett

Environment-Program

Changing Seas’ “Corals in Crisis”

Kristin Paterakis, Sean Hickey, Norman Silva and Michael Malanga

Human Interest – Program Special

Send Me

Tim Malloy, Matt Eversmann, Steve Field, Susan Bodnar and James O. Born

Interview / Discussion

Your South Florida: Parkland One Year Later

Nicole Borrero, Pam Giganti Bunge

Arts & Entertainment-Program Special

Remembering Surrounded Island (featured in Art Loft)

Jon David Kane, Lisa Leone and Rene Morales

Documentary – Cultural

Six Degrees of Immigration (featured in film-maker)

Jayme Gershen, Diana Larrea, David Araujo