South Florida PBS’ film-maker seeking “Made in South Florida” films

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is seeking local films that showcase our unique region for a new season of film-maker. The Call for Entries opened on February 1st and runs through February 28th. Season four will be broadcast on WPBT and WXEL beginning in June 2021.

The goal of film-maker is to help cultivate South Florida’s growing film scene by giving local storytellers direct access to the audience we serve – some 6 million households from Key West to Sebastian Inlet, and the opportunity to see national distribution to public media stations across the country. From documentaries to narrative films, in three seasons film-maker has been honored to work with 75 local storytellers to bring their vision to the small screen.

“We are thrilled to offer this platform each year to our talented filmmaker community,” said Joyce Belloise, the Vice President of Content and Community Partnerships at South Florida PBS. “The mission of the South Florida PBS film-maker series is to provide an outlet for local talent, while bringing high-quality, diverse local stories to our public television audience. In a year marked by a pandemic that has heavily impacted our arts community, we are particularly proud of the creativity and resourcefulness of local storytellers. In Season 4, we know they will continue to inspire us, entertain us, and challenge us through their work.”

South Florida PBS launched film-maker in 2018, with a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Three of our winning films have garnered Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards with the most recent win coming in December of 2020, for Elaine Minionis and her documentary “Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo.” Elaine says of her the experience, “Honestly, it is my biggest achievement in my career as a documentarian; not only was I awarded with local and national broadcast but also, because it has opened so many doors to continue achieving more goals and exposing the message of my documentary even further.”

film-maker is free to enter. Films must have been made in South Florida by a local production team. Films must be less than two years old and they cannot have been broadcast. Films must contain no or limited profanity, and films must be less than 30

minutes in length. Full rules and entry details can be found at www.filmfreeway.com/film-maker.

South Florida PBS will continue to partner with local film organizations to help get the word out about this unique opportunity. Partners include the film commissions from Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, as well as FilmGate, O Cinema, Oolite Arts, and others.

film-maker is made possible in part by funding from Oolite Arts and The Friends of South Florida PBS.