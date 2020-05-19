South Florida PBS Presents: LGBTQ Virtual Town Hall Meetings

Building bridges through Community Conversation

South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL & Health Channel) is excited to announce three upcoming Virtual Town Hall Meetings and Community Celebrations of LGBTQ Pride Month. These three Virtual Town Halls will take place on WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel’s Facebook pages Live. The first town hall: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health and Wellness is scheduled for May 20th at 7 PM. The second town hall: Coping with Depression/Suicidal/Grief Thoughts will take place on June 3rd. at 7 PM. Lastly, the third virtual town hall: How to Incorporate Wellness into Your Busy Life will take place on June 17th at 7 PM.

The goal of these Virtual Town Hall Facebook Live events is to provide an online platform that brings our community together in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Neighbors can interact and share experiences and build bridges in a safe environment around topics of concern for all South Floridians and beyond.

Each virtual Town Hall will be moderated by South Florida PBS’ Health Channel Host, Olga Villaverde.

The first virtual Town Hall: The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health and Wellness on May 20 th will tackle topics such as bullying and intolerance; how Social Media affects our mental well-being; how Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have changed us psychologically and tips on how to take a break from social media.

Panelists for the first Town Hall include Michael Goodman- the founder and president of Goodman PR Dr. Daniel Bober- mental illness and addiction treatment specialist; Dean Trantalis- City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor; and Paula Levine, PhD Psychologist and Director Emeritus of the Miami Counseling Treatment Center.

The second virtual Town Hall: Coping with Depression/Suicidal/Grief Thoughts on June 3 rd is will provide a safe space for those who struggle with mental health or know friends or family members coping with depression and mental illness.

Our panelists include but are not limited to: Scott Hall, MD- Internal and Family Medicine Doctor;and Mindy Cassel, PhD- Co-founder and Senior Advisor of Children’s Bereavement Center.

The third and last virtual Town Hall: How to Incorporate Wellness into Your Busy Life on June 17 th will help the community make room for meditation, physical activity, nutrition and understand how to have a healthy Work-Life balance.

Our panelists include, but are not limited to: Sandi Glandt, a High Performance Productivity Coach; Nicole Rodriguez, Baptist Health Psychotherapist; Amy Cruz a Baptist Health Community Therapist and Mental Health Consultant; and Dr. Geeta Nayyar- Asst. Clinical Professor of Medicine FIU College of Medicine.

To watch or RSVP to this virtual town hall click here: https://www.facebook.com/allhealthtv/posts/1547235782121268

The Virtual Town Hall Series is Made Possible by the Support of the following Funds at Community Foundation of Broward:

Gay and Lesbian Broward Community Fund

Richard Frisby and Edward Burkhart Fund

Charles L. Ross Fund

David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund

Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund