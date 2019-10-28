Spirits make their annual return at The Barnacle’s The Haunted Ballet

The spirits of a bygone era, haunting the lands of The Grove, were summoned to The Barnacle, Oct. 17-20, for the 2019 presentation of The Haunted Ballet.

Presented in an open walk-through concept on the grounds of the Historic Barnacle Estate, audience members watched in awe as the troupe of dancers played out their stories beneath the moonlit sky while trying to escape their tragic endings, night after magical night.

Produced by Center Street Projects, various dances choreographed by a group of Miami’s most talented artists were performed throughout the five-acre property built by Commodore Ralph Munroe 130 years ago. The dancers were cast as fictional characters based on the history of Coconut Grove, specifically between the late 1800s and early 1900s.

One of several amazing events hosted at the Barnacle throughout the year, word of this amazing spectacle quickly spread, resulting in sell-out performances each night Thursday through Sunday.

Upcoming events at The Barnacle Historic State Park include:

Nov. 1 — Earth First Fridays: Outdoor movie screening of the environmental film, Rubber Jellyfish. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Barnacle Under Moonlight Concert: An evening of folk music by DeBlois Millege. Gate opens at 6 p.m.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For park information, call 305-442-6866, or visit www.TheBarnacle.org and www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.