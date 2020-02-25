Spring Camp at Miami Seaquarium highlights mission to educate, inspire

Springtime brings excitement to Miami Seaquarium with the return of Spring Camp. Campers will learn about different kinds of ocean life through this year’s theme “O-fish-ally spring!”

The park’s Spring Camp program offers students from kindergarten to high school the opportunity to learn about environmental issues facing our planet including pollution, invasive species, water conservation, habitat destruction and endangered species.

The week-long camp includes one marine mammal show a day, at least one animal interaction a day, arts and crafts, interactive games, and much more. Spring Camp will take place Mar. 23-27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for campers ages 5-15.

Spring Camp registration is now available online at miamiseaquarium.com/camp. Save money when you book online in advance for only $195, walk-in campers are welcome at $250/week. For additional information or questions, call 305-361-5705, ext. 526 or 207.

Celebrating 65 years in 2020, Miami Seaquarium has been a firm advocate of marine life education and conservation. Through its current interactive educational programs, Miami Seaquarium continues its mission of educating students of all ages about the wonders of marine life.

For more information visit miamiseaquarium.com/camp.