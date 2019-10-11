Steny Hoyer & Donna Shalala Healthcare Roundtable

On Thursday October 10th, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD-5) and Congresswoman Donna Shalala (D-FL-27) hosted a roundtable discussion in regards to expanding and protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA). There was a tour of the facility followed by a discussion with the two elected officials, physicians, and patients. It took place at the Sanitas Clinic in Kendall, which is a comprehensive healthcare provider that primarily serves those insured by Florida Blue but also receives patients from other healthcare providers that don’t necessarily have clinics. The event focused on the importance of the ACA for people with pre-existing conditions and the importance of lowering costs, especially associated with prescriptions.

“If we want to find a way to keep private insurers, we must figure out how to integrate public and private seamlessly,” said Shalala. Hoyer praised the Congresswoman and called her “one of the most qualified people to discuss healthcare” particularly because of her work as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Clinton Administration.

Lymphoma survivor Anya Martinez was in attendance, a 21-year old who endured the unthinkable, explaining she “never anticipated needing specialized treatments like fertility treatments or chemotherapy”. At the time of her diagnosis she had insurance through ACA (Florida Blue) under her mother’s insurance. When her mother switched jobs, she ended up being insured privately under Blue Cross Blue Shield and was thankful she was able to stay on her mom’s insurance until the age of 26. When Leader Hoyer asked Martinez if she was still on her mother’s care, she responded: “Yes. I was able to stay on this care because of ACA and get my follow-up treatments”. Congresswoman Shalala voiced she would like to extend the age to 30.

The conversation also focused on the wellness model versus illness model. Leader Hoyer elaborated and said “We want to heal the sick but most importantly keep them healthy”. Dr. Raul Daza, an internal medicine doctor at Sanitas explained that the majority of the patients they see are insured under ACA and that a lot of people don’t have primary care doctors to see them. He also mentioned that particular Kendall center gets about 1,600 visits a week and that they have 16 primary care providers. The center also provides social workers like Maria who offer emotional help and guidance to patients who otherwise wouldn’t have that.