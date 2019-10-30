Steven Tyler To Headline Make-A-Wish Ball

The Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation, a family-run charitable organization dedicated to creating a generational legacy of giving, is bringing Steven Tyler, the iconic songwriter and prolific voice of the best-selling American rock band Aerosmith, to headline the Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. A long-time partner of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Florida, the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation is the entertainment sponsor for the ball’s 25th anniversary, which takes place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the InterContinental® Miami.

The Make-A-Wish mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The South Florida branch helps bring this goal to life through fundraising events such as the annual ball, which raised $2.5 million last year. In its 24-year history, the ball has raised nearly $26 million towards granting the heartfelt wishes of more than 5,200 children with critical illnesses.

Mr. Tyler is considered one of the music industry’s most recognizable and dynamic front-men and has been cited by Rolling Stone as “one of the greatest singers of all time.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee recently took a break from touring to record his highly-anticipated country solo album “We’re All Somebody From Somewhere” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums charts in both the US and Canada. Joining Mr. Tyler at the event will be opening act Alisan Porter, a country recording artist and 2016 winner of NBC’s The Voice.

“The Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish to bring joyful experiences to the lives of so many deserving children,” said Eugene Frenkel, Director of the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation. “We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish and are excited to bring musical heavyweight Steven Tyler to the 25th anniversary of this remarkable event.”

It is the belief of the Make-A-Wish Foundation that “when life-changing wishes are granted, a wish effect occurs. The wish allows children battling critical illnesses to build the hope and strength they need to fight harder and see the impossible become possible. Research shows wishes can give these children a higher chance of survival.”

For more information on sponsorship opportunities for the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, please visit https://makeawishball.com/ sponsors