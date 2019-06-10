Stiltsville historic boat tour to depart from Deering Estate

Departing from the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., on Sunday, June 23, the Stiltsville Guided Historic Tour will allow you to journey through the northern most parts of Biscayne National Park to the alluring historic Stiltsville Houses and learn about the rich history of this area of Miami and Biscayne National Park.

The Stiltsville tours will take you for an up close look at the village in the bay. Stiltsville is a reminder of the time when this area was known to be the playground for the wealthy. On this three-hour boat “ed-venture” you can experience what draws people to these legendary waters. This is an experience that the whole family will enjoy.

The tour is from 1 to 4 p.m. Advance reservations are required and the cost is $56 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Free for ages 4 and under. Tickets also include entrance to the Deering Estate.

The tour departing from Deering Estate is possible thanks to a partnership between Biscayne National Park, Florida National Parks Association, Deering Estate and Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.