Style Saves dresses over 7,500 students at annual BTS event

Style Saves hosted its ninth annual “Back-to-School” event at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, on Aug. 17 and 18, providing new uniforms, shoes and school supplies to more than 7,500 South Florida students just in time for the start of the new school year.

Students shopped for new uniforms, sneakers, school supplies and accessories in a department store-style environment from brands like Puma, Sketchers, Jordache, Fast Forward, State Bags, and Juntos Project. To ensure each child starts his or her first day with confidence, complimentary beauty services were provided by IGK, Gee Beauty and Glam Squad.

Notable volunteers included Style Saves board members Dave and Isabela Grutman, singer Lele Pons, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Miami Heat player Duncan Robinson and artist Alec Monopoly.

The fun-filled carnival-themed experience provided students and their families two days packed with activities, performances and food courtesy of the Miami Heat, Event Depot, Hypemakerz, Zhantra, Frito Lay, Pizza Bar, Bunnie Cakes, The Diplomat Hotel, Evian, Health-Ade Kombucha, Sweet Leaf Tea, Vicky Bakery and Pepsi.

Students from over 300 organizations, such as various homeless shelters, foster care programs, and migrant camps, including South Florida Public Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Voices for Children, Lotus House, The Guatemala-Mayan Center attended the annual event.

For more information,visit stylesaves.org or email info@stylesaves.org.

Founded by Rachael Russell Saiger in 2011, Style Saves began with a simple idea: uniting fashion with philanthropy. Style Saves is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to allocate to underprivileged students globally. Fashion focused fundraisers and giveback events include Back-to-School, Prom, Halloween, Holiday, Disaster Relief and International Service Trips. Style Saves works with a wide range of partners, such as retailers, designers, hospitality, and art. The mission is to give students the self-confidence and assurance they need to succeed, both academically and personally.