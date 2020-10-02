Suncycling Cycle surges ahead of the pack in service and safety

Since the coronavirus is determined to impact communities for many months to come, people will continue to depend on safe and socially responsible activities that provide a high measure of safety – and great outdoor fun.

As a result, bicycling as both a pastime and a recreational sport has grown in popularity – with Suncycling Cycle and Fitness Center surging ahead of the pack with responsible business practices that meet the needs of customers while keeping everyone safe.

Few other exercises provide so many of the elements recommended in minimizing every day risk for exposure to COVID-19. That’s why, even through the earliest days of the pandemic, Suncycle Cycle was committed to providing totally contact-free service – to keep their customers on the road of physical and mental fitness.

And with exclusive and top of the line brands and a basic tune up for $34.99, it’s a safe bet Suncycling Cycle is in it for the long haul. Their expert tune-up includes wheel truing, wash and lube, and a thorough check on gears and brakes.

As Miami-Dade County’s largest bicycle store chain, company CEO & Founder Oliver de Abreu said, “We genuinely believe that biking is the best way to stay fit, get healthy, and build better relationships with the community.”

“There aren’t that many hobbies where you can get outside, spend time with your family and friends, and burn 600-900 calories while exploring the city or countryside.” He says these top benefits of cycling are especially important as so may people packed on the pounds over the last six months by eating their way through this stressful time.

Since Miami-Dade County emergency restrictions have been relaxed, Suncycling staff continues to practice smart hygiene and other CDC-based protocols rules to protect everyone’s health and safety.

“Even as we continue to wear masks and stay safely apart, we fully embrace the opportunity to work within the communities we serve by providing all-time great service – including our popular home delivery service.”

Having established his first Suncycling Cycle and Fitness Shop in 2016, de Abreu now offers four locations: Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, and Hialeah.



Suncycling Cycle is a family-owned business providing a wide range of services from small scale repairs and selling the highest quality of bicycles. With highly qualified mechanics on-site at each location, it has become one of Miami’s best bike shops with the largest collection of bikes, e-bikes, fitness equipment, and accessories.

They also offer touring packages that treat locals and visitors to Miami alike, with self-guided and personally guided tour experiences on bike and electric bike.

When de Abreu started this business, he says he took stock in what cyclists truly wanted. “It was all very simple: All they want is a good bike and to have fun, stay fit, and build a community around their hobby.”

Today he adds to the list, “safe and responsible service” that’s in touch with the times – by limiting touching!

For more information, visit www.suncycling.com or on Facebook at /suncyclingcfs. Also feel free to call 786-409-2663.