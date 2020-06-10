Suncycling Cycle surges ahead of the pack in service and safety

As the coronavirus continues to impact our communities, people are seeking out safe and socially-responsible activities that provide a high measure of safety – and satisfying outdoor fun.

It’s no surprise, as a result, cycling as both a pastime and a recreational sport is growing in popularity – with Suncycling Cycle and Fitness Center surging way ahead of the pack with responsible business practices that meet the needs of customers while keeping them safe.

Few other exercises provide so many of the elements necessary in minimizing the every day risk for exposure to COVID-19. Taking it even one step further has been Suncycling with its “virus-busting” curbside pickup service that is contact-free and convenient.

Though Suncycling is now back to normal hours of operation, company CEO & Founder Oliver de Abreu was among the first to be hyper-vigilant about protecting customers and staff – first by trimming back store hours in the earliest days of the crisis. But as things went from bad to worse, all physical access with the public ceased on March 20 as they launched their innovative contactless curbside service.

At the time, they also posted tips that the cycling community might need on the front door of each store, as well as on their website, allowing Suncycling customers to get through the pandemic with their minds, health, and bikes intact.

“We genuinely believe, 100-percent, that biking is the best way to stay fit, get healthy, and build better relationships with the community,” says de Abreu.

“There aren’t that many hobbies where you can get outside, spend time with your family and friends, and burn 600-900 calories while exploring the city and countryside.” These top benefits of cycling are especially important now as people continue to report how they’ve packed on the pounds by eating their way through this period.

Since Miami-Dade County emergency restrictions have been relaxed, Suncycling staff now practices social distancing by limiting the number of customers in each store in order to protect everyone’s health and safety.

“Even though we need to stay apart while all that is happening, we are able to keep working for our community by providing all-time great service and delivery to your home, following all the security protocols.”

Having established his first Suncycling Cycle and Fitness Shop in 2016, de Abreu now offers four locations: Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, and Hialeah.

Suncycling Cycle is a family-owned business providing a wide range of services from small scale repairs and selling the highest quality of bicycles. With highly qualified mechanics on-site at each location, it has become one of Miami’s best bike shops with the largest collection of bikes, e-bikes, fitness equipment, and accessories.

They also offer touring packages that treat locals and visitors to Miami alike, with self-guided and personally guided tour experiences on bike and electric bike.

When de Abreu started this business, he says he took stock in what cyclists truly wanted. “It was all very simple: All they want is a good bike and to have fun, stay fit, and build a community around their hobby.”

Today he adds to the list, “safe and responsible service” that’s in touch with the times –by limiting touching!

For more information, visit www.suncycling.com or on Facebook at /suncyclingcfs. Also feel free to call 786-409-2663.