Super Bowl LIV Invites You to Be Part of History

The Super Bowl is coming back to Miami for the first time in 10 years. The world will be watching, and hundreds of thousands of people will come to our hotels, restaurants, airports, museums and attractions — many for the first time. It’s critical for our community that when these guests come from around the world, they have an experience that means they can’t wait to come back, and can’t wait to tell their friends about what it means to #LIVEITMIAMI.

That’s why at the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee we’ve put out the call for the over 10,000 volunteers that will be needed to be our local ambassadors to the world. For security reasons, every guest has to go through a background check and there are certain other requirements too. For all the details and the latest information, check out www.miasbliv.com/volunteer. If you’re high energy, sociable and want to help people have a great time, we’d love to hear from you!

There are many different reasons to get involved in welcoming people to our community and being the first friendly face they see. Because it’s been a decade since the game was last here, nearly everyone who gets involved will be doing it for the first time.

So, maybe it’s time for you or someone you know to join the team too!