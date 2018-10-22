Super Bowl LIV Promises a Great Gameplan for Local Wins

When the Super Bowl comes back to Miami for a record 11th time in 2020, it will bring contract opportunities and professional development to local diverse business owners in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County. Those opportunities begin on Wednesday, Nov. 7, when the Miami Host Committee officially launches Super Bowl LIV Business Connect.

The Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Program will provide certified minority, woman, veteran, lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender-owned businesses an opportunity to help bring Super Bowl LIV to life.

“This program will be a big win for business owners from diverse communities across South Florida,” said Rashad Thomas, vice president of Business Connect and community outreach, about the new opportunity. “I am eager to roll up my sleeves and help contribute to the lasting legacy we are hoping to create through Super Bowl LIV.”

Business Connect is a signature program of the National Football League, made available to the Miami market through the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s partnership with the League. The program has an impressive track record of successfully connecting local business talent to NFL contractors and providing professional development workshops that position business owners to grow their business acumen.

“It is important to our Host Committee leadership that we actively engage the unique talents of our local business community as we bring Super Bowl LIV to the world stage in February 2020,” said Thomas. “We have a vibrant and gifted independent business community. Business Connect will help us to showcase their abilities and bring contracts that help grow their businesses.”

To qualify for the Business Connect program, businesses must meet the following requirements:

Have a physical office in Miami-Date, Broward or Palm Beach County

Be 51% owned by a minority, woman, veteran or LGBT individual and certified as one of the following: Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender Business Enterprise (LGBTBE);

Have been in operation for three (3) or more years in one of three host counties

Must be the direct source for work they are competing for

Must provide the goods or services requested by the program; and

Must be in good standing and eligible to do business with the State of Florida and Miami-Dade, Broward and/or Palm Beach County

Businesses interested in learning more about competing for contract opportunities related to Super Bowl LIV should attend the Nov. 7, launch and read program information at https://www.miamisb2020.com/business-connect/

Rashad Thomas joins the Super Bowl Host Committee from the office of Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Having served as assistant to the deputy mayor, Thomas’ community leadership role included work with the county’s operations division in community action and human services, the Homeless Trust, juvenile services, public housing and community development, CareerSource South Florida and more. Rashad was also a community organizer with the United Way of Miami-Dade, working in Miami’s low-income areas.