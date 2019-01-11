Super Bowl LIV’s All-Pro Team Behind the Scenes

Our mission as the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is to make sure the positive impact of hosting Super Bowl LIV is felt far beyond the recently renovated walls of Hard Rock Stadium and long after the final whistle blows. As chair of the Committee, my role is to ensure that this vision of creating a beneficial and sustainable legacy for South Florida will be made a reality in many different ways:

Opportunities for our minority, disadvantaged and veteran-owned businesses to pursue contracts through the NFL’s Business Connect program;

More than half a billion dollars in revenue for our South Florida community created by hosting the game;

Super Bowl LIVE, a 54-acre, 14 waterfront city block experience that will transform downtown, offering free concerts, games and interactive activities.

A platform to show hundreds of thousands of visitors and millions of viewers around the world how our community has reinvented itself since we last hosted the Super Bowl in 2010.

A robust sustainability program developed with the NFL to have a meaningful, long-lasting impact that helps keep South Florida vibrant, healthy and thriving beyond the big Game.

This is far from a one-man job. One person can’t accomplish all this alone but a strong, dedicated group of our community’s top business and civic leaders can make it happen. The board of directors supporting all efforts represents Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties – all of which will have great events leading up to our record-breaking 11th time hosting the Super Bowl – and it includes leaders from the sports, business, arts and tourism sectors, among others.

I spoke recently with a few of our leaders in place to get their perspectives on what Super Bowl LIV means for Miami. Here’s what some of our co-chairs shared:

“The 2020 Miami Super Bowl is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase to the world how Miami has developed and flourished into a world class international destination. “It serves as a platform for the world to see and experience the natural beauty, the culture, the flavors, the sounds, the architecture, the industries, the neighborhoods, the art, the entertainment and the people that make Miami truly one of a kind and the absolute best city to host a world class event like the Super Bowl.” – Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO, Goldman Properties (including Wynwood Walls)

“Miami does big events very well. What better place for the NFL to celebrate its 100th Birthday than Miami. Super Bowl LIV in 2020 will be Miami’s 11th Super Bowl—a record in Super Bowl history. For the first time here the NFL will create a ‘Super Bowl City’ in Downtown Miami for the entire community to celebrate this mega event free of charge. “Returning after 10 years, Super Bowl 2020 will showcase the new Miami….new culture, new neighborhoods, new hotels, new meeting venues, new opportunities.” – Bill Talbert, president and CEO, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

“Similar to how Art Basel Miami Beach launched our city’s cultural boom, an event on the scale and popularity of the Super Bowl further accelerates Miami’s growth, and impacts nearly every local business and industry. “Much more than a sporting event, Super Bowl LIV is an opportunity for our city to shine as one of the world’s best destinations.” – Matt Allen, executive VP and COO, Related Group

“When I think of Super Bowl LIV coming back to South Florida, I think of the many hundreds of thousands of tourists and fans that are coming to Miami to have the time of their lives! Staying at the best hotels, dining at the finest restaurants, attending the greatest parties and attending Super Bowl LIV. I also realize the economic impact doesn’t end when the game ends, there are thousands of tourists who will travel to Miami in their lifetime just because the Super Bowl telecast will be seen in over 170 countries worldwide, showing the excitement and beauty of Miami!” – Nat Moore, senior VP of special projects & alumni relations, Miami Dolphins

“In 2020, Miami will welcome hundreds of thousands of Super Bowl visitors to our community and many will attend the championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.In addition to big changes at the Stadium, Miami and all of South Florida have undergone major upgrades since Super Bowl XLIV was held here in 2010. This is our opportunity to share everything that’s new and improved, from our world-class beaches and notable dining and entertainment options, to the new guitar tower and integrated resort expansion at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.” – Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO, Seminole Gaming

“Miami is one of the world’s premiere destinations and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight our great city to the global community during the 2020 Super Bowl. South Florida, and in particular Miami, is one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States for good reason. Our beautiful beaches, world-class dining and entertainment, growing economy and diverse culture provide an ideal setting for an event as important as the Super Bowl, and we couldn’t be more proud to see our city atop the world’s main stage in 2020.” – Eric Silagy, CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

“I’m excited that Miami, one of the greatest cities in the world, is going to be hosting one of the greatest game in the world, Super Bowl 2020.Miami with its wonderful weather and cultural diversity will welcome fans and allow them to feel and embrace this great community. Miami and the NFL share in a rich tradition of brining diverse backgrounds together to build world class brands.” – Jose Mas, CEO, MasTec, Inc.

These are just a few of the community members dedicated to the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s goal of making sure we all not only see Super Bowl LIV, we “LIVe it” and experience it, far beyond the end of the NFL’s upcoming 100th season.

Does your business want to get involved with this chance for Miami to welcome the world? If so, let us know! Find out more today at www.miamisb2020.com.