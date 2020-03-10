Take in sounds of Solar Dogs at The Barnacle on Mar. 14

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami residents know they can always look to the Grove for good times and great music — especially at The Barnacle Historic State Park. And so it is, Saturday, Mar. 14, with the final “Concert Under the Stars” of the season — with the Solar Dogs, 7-9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Make a night of it, by packing a well provisioned picnic basket, comfy low lawn chairs, and a beach blanket — and head over to hang with the Solar Dogs — a truly beloved homegrown South Florida band. Their repertoire of Americana and original compositions blends the diverse influences of each band member into what WLRN’s Michael Stock called the “definitive South Florida sound.”

Concert-goers will see children playing on the plush grass lawn, friends and family sprawled out with picnic baskets full of goodies, one of their favorite local groups honoring the craft of acoustic music, and neighbors relaxing in each other’s company. There’s no better way to spend a memorable evening in the Grove.

Park curbside or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages and stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets beginning at 6 p.m. Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season. Members can join or renew right at the gate.

Tickets prices are: $10 for adults; $8 for Barnacle Society members; $3 for kids ages 6-9; and free for children 5 and under.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy. in downtown Coconut Grove.

The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For information, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.