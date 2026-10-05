Take the time to learn about Amendment 3

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To the Editor:

This November, you’ll see something on your ballot called Amendment 3. It’s being presented as a simple property tax cut, but in truth, this amendment is deceptive.

Amendment 3 doesn’t eliminate the cost of the services our communities depend upon. It just changes who pays for them.

In Miami-Dade, we’re looking at an impact of roughly $385 million in the first year alone and once the amendment is fully phased in by 2028, an estimated loss of $696 million in revenue that funds county services.

That means Amendment 3 threatens everything from public safety and emergency response to our roads, our parks, our after-school programs, and our libraries.

These are not luxuries. These are basic, essential services that protect our lives, our families, and our neighborhoods.

And here’s what worries me most: if communities are forced to raise taxes or fees to make up that lost revenue, renters and small businesses would likely end up paying more, even though they never received the tax break in the first place.

I understand the appeal of a lower tax bill. I’ve spent my time as your mayor working to deliver exactly that. I’ve delivered property tax relief responsibly — cutting the rate and keeping it at its lowest point in more than four decades without cutting the services families depend on.

Real relief is possible without gutting the things that keep our community safe and strong. Amendment 3 isn’t that.

Over the next few months, we must talk with our neighbors because every vote matters, and every conversation matters. Please take a moment to get to know the numbers and the facts, and share them with your family, friends, and neighbors.

Do your homework before Nov. 3 and make a plan to vote in this election.

With gratitude,

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

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