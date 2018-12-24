TD Charitable Foundation Awards $125K to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

Through its “Housing for Everyone” grant competition, TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, recently awarded 25 organizations throughout TD Bank’s footprint from Maine to Florida a total of $3.125 million.

One of the recipients was Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami Inc. With the grant, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami plans to build 35 affordable single-family homes throughout Miami-Dade County.

The theme of this year’s competition is Expansion of Access to Affordable Housing and the 25 grants of $125,000 each will fund programs from the 25 winning organizations that provide access to safe, clean, physically accessible affordable housing units for families, individuals, the elderly, new Americans, veterans, the disabled, women and youth.

The competition also will look to fund the development and maintenance of programs that educate and assist individuals in finding permanent or transitional housing opportunities that meet their needs.

Earlier this year, TD launched The Ready Commitment, a global, multi-year program to help individuals and communities prosper. As part of The Ready Commitment, TD targets $775 million in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to building an inclusive tomorrow — financial security, a more vibrant planet, connected communities and better health. Financial security initiatives seek to increase access to the opportunities people need to help improve their financial wellness, ranging from access to affordable housing to financial literacy to early learning and income stability.

Grants made through the TD Charitable Foundation’s 13th annual Housing for Everyone program help local non-profits provide affordable housing to individuals and families, leading to improvements in their ability to plan for the future and participate more fully in educational and economic opportunities.

“The winners of this year’s Housing for Everyone competition embody The Ready Commitment pillar of Financial Security,” said Lisa Gruner, head of Social Impact and TD Charitable Foundation. “TD is honored to fund these organizations’ projects which will help to increase financial wellness to families and individuals across our footprint.”