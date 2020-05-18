Technical Training: Miami-Dade County’s Best Kept Secret

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has served this community over the past century, improving education and offering high-quality programs for children and teen students. More than 75 years ago, the M-DCPS adult and community education program was established to serve a growing population of ambitious community members who were looking for a way to enter the workforce. This division now serves an average of more than 51,000 students every year, offering the lowest tuition costs in the county and programs, through which in less than a year, students can graduate and be successfully placed into careers of high demand. Miami-Dade Technical Colleges (M-DTC) and its Adult and Community Education programs are jewels in this community.

M-DTC prepares students for more than 60 high-demand career options in a variety of industries, including Construction Trades, Aviation, Commercial Foods/Culinary Arts & Baking, Commercial Art & 3D Animation, Information Technology, Personal Services, Manufacturing, Transportation, and more. The programs have been optimized for the adult learner, from 16 year-olds who are no longer enrolled in K-12 education and up.

M-DTC fosters strong relationships with employers and top industry leaders to not only deliver quality professional training and enhancements, but to also connect students with full-time job opportunities. Companies like Toyota, Honda, Braman Miami, Cisco, Whirlpool, Siemens, Jackson Health System and Walgreens are just a few of M-DTC’s premier community partners that offer students hands-on-training to fulfill their career dreams.

Rebecca Koch, a 28-year-old student and graduate of the Heavy Duty Truck and Bus Mechanics program at Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College, is one of our many success stories. Women make up only one percent of heavy-duty mechanics, and Rebecca became one of them by graduating without incurring any student loans and was hired by Cummins Inc., an American Fortune 500 Corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products.

High-tech skills with a focus on the future are also integral to M-DTC programs. Alejandro Beaujon, a 33-year-old immigrant from Venezuela who graduated from the Building Automation Systems (BAS) program at Miami Lakes Educational Center & Technical College, has realized his passion of creating “intelligent buildings” in an environmentally reliable, safe, and sustainable manner. He acquired the knowledge to manage and build intelligent structures and use a network to connect them to the internet-of-things (IOT) and after only one year of the two-year program, Alejandro was offered a job as a BAS Services Specialist at Siemens, a global company dedicated to the electrification, automation and digitalization of industries and cities.

English language classes are also available to assist our vibrant immigrant community with their transition to the workforce and high school students may enroll in Career and Technical Education programs and train for a career, at no cost, while earning college credits. Prospective students can choose between day and evening classes that work seamlessly with their schedules.

M-DTC also offers unparalleled support and financial aid to those who qualify to help students obtain an education, including federal and state grants and programs, veterans’ benefits, and apprenticeship opportunities, providing students an array of debt-free options to fulfill their career training goals.

We at M-DCPS are incredibly proud of these offerings and believe they are essential to ensuring that successful careers are available to our entire community.

The upcoming online trimester begins Monday, May 18th. For more information, or to register for our programs, log onto miamidadetechnicalcolleges.com or call 305-558-8000.