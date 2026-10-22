Technogym Signs Lease at CMC Group’s 4000 Ponce

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Global luxury fitness and wellness brand Technogym has signed a lease for approximately 4,000 square feet at 4000 Ponce, CMC Group’s mixed-use office, retail and dealership complex in Coral Gables.

The new retail showroom will mark Technogym’s first Miami retail showroom and third in the United States, expanding the globally recognized company’s presence in one of the country’s leading markets for luxury residential, hospitality and wellness. The new showroom is expected to open in 2027.

Founded in Italy more than four decades ago, Technogym has grown into one of the world’s leading fitness and wellness companies, combining advanced technology with Italian design. Today, the brand serves customers in more than 100 countries and provides its products and solutions to luxury hotels, residences, private clubs, professional sports organizations and Olympic training centers around the world.

The new Coral Gables showroom at 4000 Ponce will offer an immersive setting where visitors can experience Technogym’s latest fitness equipment and connected wellness technologies firsthand. The showroom will serve both individual clients seeking personalized solutions for their homes and industry professionals incorporating Technogym products into luxury residential, hospitality and commercial projects.

“Technogym is a globally recognized brand known for its commitment to innovation, design and quality, making it a natural fit for 4000 Ponce,” said Ugo Colombo, founder of CMC Group. “Its first Miami showroom adds a new dimension to the property’s mix of leading businesses and lifestyle brands, while further establishing 4000 Ponce as a destination in the heart of Coral Gables.”

Located at the prominent intersection of Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Bird Road, 4000 Ponce is one of Coral Gables’ premier mixed-use destinations, offering approximately 150,000 square feet of Class A office space and 32,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The Mediterranean-inspired property is home to The Collection’s flagship luxury automobile dealership and has become a destination for a carefully curated mix of luxury retail, wellness, professional services and lifestyle brands.

4000 Ponce has attracted a diverse mix of leading businesses and lifestyle brands and is nearly 90 percent leased to a roster of tenants including Steinway & Sons, Coldwell Banker, Hemisphere Media Group, Korn Ferry, Evensky & Katz, Bagel Emporium & Grille, and JETSET Pilates. Located steps from The Shops at Merrick Park and minutes from Miracle Mile, the property combines Class A office space with retail, dining, fitness and lifestyle offerings, establishing 4000 Ponce as a prominent business and lifestyle destination in Coral Gables.

For more information about 4000 Ponce, including office and retail leasing opportunities and availability, contact Patton Real Estate at 786-796-1909, or visit www.4000ponce.com.

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