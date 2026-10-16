Temple Beth Tov’s History and Receivership: Michael I. Feldman Joins Michael Miller

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Attorney Michael I. Feldman joins Michael Miller for a Community Newspapers interview focused on Temple Beth Tov, its decades-long presence in Miami and the challenges that led to the appointment of a court-supervised receiver.

Feldman, a partner at Krinzman Huss Lubetsky Feldman & Hotte LLP, serves as the court-appointed receiver for Temple Beth Tov. The interview brings attention to the circumstances of a longstanding congregation and the broader significance of community institutions in a changing neighborhood.

A Congregation With Roots in 1956

According to background materials supplied for the interview, Temple Beth Tov began in 1956 as the Southwest Jewish Center, founded by Morris “Maishe” Harris. It served the Jewish community in southwest mainland Miami for decades and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2016.

That history connects the congregation to generations of residents and to the development of the surrounding community. Its story reflects the role religious institutions can play as places of worship, gathering and continuity.

Membership Challenges and Receivership

The interview materials describe difficulties rebuilding membership after the COVID pandemic, which contributed to financial challenges. A lawsuit seeking dissolution ultimately resulted in Feldman’s appointment as receiver.

Those circumstances form the background for Miller’s interview with Feldman. They also provide a starting point for considering how demographic and neighborhood changes affect longstanding institutions.

Preserving Community History

Temple Beth Tov’s story extends beyond the circumstances of one congregation. It raises broader questions about what communities retain—and what they risk losing—when institutions that have served residents for decades face an uncertain future.

Watch the accompanying Community Newspapers interview with Michael Miller and Michael I. Feldman for more on Temple Beth Tov and its place in Miami’s community history.