The Barnacle Society to make a big splash with ‘Bayou Bash,’ March 30

Since its earliest days on the shore of Biscayne Bay, The Barnacle Historic State Park has been the happening spot for many a glorious soirée – almost too many to count.

But you can count on this next party being the best ever as Grove-ites and guests let the good times roll with a Louisiana-style Bayou Bash on March 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Come celebrate the life and times of Coconut Grove pioneer Commodore Ralph Middleton Munroe with The Barnacle Society and friends on the sprawling front lawn while enjoying a Louisiana-style dinner complete with an authentic Crawfish Boil. Guest will also dig dancing to live music by renowned blues band IKO-IKO, as well as plenty of wine, beer, bubbly, and a signature cocktail.

The annual silent auction is also a popular feature of this highly anticipated event, during which guests are encouraged to bid high – and bid often – on dozens of unique quality items in the party pavilion on the scenic bay-front grounds.

This beloved annual fundraiser party raises essential funds as The Barnacle Society continues to rebuild the park after heavy damage to the boathouse, the dock, and pavilion by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Painstaking work on this 128 year-old home and grounds takes thousands of volunteer hours a year – and as many dollars in direct donations and fees generated by memberships, park events, and programs.

That is the core mission for The Barnacle Society, Inc., a volunteer nonprofit, citizen-support organization created to generate public awareness, education, and financial support for the preservation and maintenance of The Barnacle Historic State Park.

About The Barnacle

Commodore Munroe’s residence, now The Barnacle Historic State Park, is the oldest home in its original location in all of Miami-Dade. He was a co- founder of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club with neighbor Kirk Munroe and held the position of Commodore there for 22 years.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society. Its membership is a sustainable network of diverse, dedicated supporters actively engaged in preserving the past and assuring the future of The Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove.

Admission to the event is $50 for members and $65 for future members, which includes dinner, dancing, and cocktails. Tables of 10 are available for $500. Also be sure to check out the VIP ticket add-on package with early admission, silent auction preview, and a complimentary bubbly and bourbon sampling – all for an additional $25 per person.

Get ticket information here or call 305-442-6866.

For donation info, visit The Barnacle Society website. For general information, to become a volunteer, or to learn about Barnacle Society membership, call 305-442-6866 or visit the State Parks site.