The Barnacle splashes into summer with family events

South Floridians are accustomed to “rain-or-shine” events, because at any given moment, both can happen minutes apart. But on Father’s Day this year, despite the odds, the highly anticipated “Cars & Cigars” event got only rain — and then some more rain.

However, nothing could dampen the spirits of all the dads and their families who braved the weather by strolling into The Barnacle Historic State Park equipped with bright umbrellas and high-water boots.

The shady, tree-lined footpath leading up to the estate gleamed even greener with the relentless wetness seeping through the canopy — offering a glimpse of perhaps what Miami summers were like in 1891 when this beautiful home was built.

The Barnacle’s original owner, Coconut Grove pioneer Commodore Ralph Munroe, likely enjoyed many moments like this on his veranda, relaxing quietly in a cozy rocking chair surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors — music playing in the background, kids giggling on the breezeway, the hush of summer rain on the bay.

Flash forward to 2019, on this day, grownups are sipping cold ones in the biergarten, sampling fresh-rolled cigars, viewing the classic cars, and savoring every moment as their kids craft a gift for dad, under the protection of the ample pavilion behind the boathouse. Guided tours of the inside of the main house also were quite popular this year.

The Barnacle was appreciative of those who did attend, as proceeds from concession sales help raise funds for historic preservation at the park. The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

Independence Day

The next family-fun bash at The Barnacle takes place on July 4 with the annual Independence Day Picnic, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to launch the Fourth of July with a good old-fashioned picnic where the entire family can enjoy crafts, a scavenger hunt, and traditional lawn and board games on the spacious bayside lawn.

Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Guests may pack their own picnic lunch or purchase hot dogs, burgers, and other treats from The Barnacle Society.

Live music always is an important part of this annual celebration, and this year is no different, with J.D. Danner “in the house.” More than a New York girl with a guitar, J.D. is very much in touch with her “redneck roots.” Her music has been featured in military training films and performed by NFL cheerleaders on their own USO tours. She has even performed on the 50-yard line at an NFL halftime show.

For information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle or call the Park Ranger’s Office at 305-442-6866.