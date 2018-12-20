The Bass Ball – Come As You Art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Saturday, December 15, as the skies opened to a beautiful evening, more than 250 art patrons, artists, cultural influencers and philanthropists gathered for the Bass Ball. The annual fundraising gala is among the most anticipated events of the season and supports the museum’s education and exhibition programs. Guests enjoyed a fashionable evening, hosted by CHANEL, including a special performance by Amber Mark and tunes by DJ Frank Delour. After a dusk-lit cocktail hour in Collins Park, creatively dressed patrons were seated for an elegant meal where they enjoyed remarks by George Lindemann, President of the Board of Directors of The Bass, Silvia Karman Cubiñá, Executive Director of The Bass, Tom Murphy, Member of the Board of Directors of The Bass, and Alberto Ibargüen, President and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“The Bass Ball is the single largest fundraising event we hold each year in support of this extraordinary institution,” said Lindemann. It was very gratifying to see how much support we received for the work and the mission of The Bass. Our donors understand the important role art and culture play in our community, and their generous contributions make all the difference to our institution.” Chaired by Olga and Alex Blavatnik, Lisa Heiden-Koffler and Adam Koffler, Diane and Alan Lieberman, Inés Rivero, Alisa and Emilio Romano, and Alexa and Adam Wolman, The Ball had a creative edge to ‘Come As You Art!’ This year, guests were encouraged to dress using Fauvism as inspiration – an expressive modern art movement, originating in France at the turn of the 20th Century. This was a highlight form long-time Bass Museum supporter, famed photographer, Iran Issa-Khan, who shared, “It was interesting to see how Fauvism was displayed in dressing for the Ball. I had a great time capturing it.”

Among those in attendance at the Ball were Joyce Green, Executive Vice President of Fashion, CHANEL Inc.; Board members: Paul and Trudy Cejas, Tatiana and Riccardo Silva, Solomon and Lindsay Genet, Sarah and Austin Harrelson, Michael Comras and Daniela Swaebe, José Ramón González and Christine Ann Soto, Cricket Taplin, Criselda Breene, Laura Paresky Gould and Eric Gould, Clara Bullrich and Josue Lain Velilla, Ali Scharf-Matlick and Erik Matlick, and Cathy Vedovi.

Other guests included City of Miami Beach representatives, Mayor Dan Gelber and Joan Silverstein, Commissioner Michael Góngora, and Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. In addition, notable guests included: Victoria Rogers, Louis Aguirre and Matt Macdonald, Barbara and Jose Hevia, Carole and Oscar Seikaly, David and Christy Martin, Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova, Barbara Becker, Don and Mera Rubell, Karen and Harold Rifas, Andi Potamkin, Danie Gomez-Ortigoza and Nicolas Guillant, Fred Snitzer and Ingrid Luhn, David Castillo, Gary and Jennifer Nader, Vivian Pfiffer, Sam Robin, Paola Pivi and Karma Lama, Dara Friedman and Mark Handforth, Augustina Woodgate, Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre, Cristina Lei Rodriguez, Suzy Buckley Woodward, Angel Lauren Garcia, Nina Surel, and Iran Issa-Khan.