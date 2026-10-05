The Big Woof Festival partners with Miami Children’s Museum

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The Big Woof Festival recently announced a new community partnership with Miami Children’s Museum, which will serve as the festival’s Official Museum Partner and power the Kids Zone at The Big Woof Festival, taking place Jan. 16-17, 2027, at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove.

Through the partnership, Miami Children’s Museum will bring its signature approach to learning through play to the festival, creating hands-on activities and interactive experiences designed especially for young dog lovers and their families.

“We want The Big Woof Festival to be an incredible experience for the entire family, but we also have an opportunity to introduce children to some really important lessons about animals while they’re having fun,” said Carlos Blanco, managing partner of The Big Woof Festival.

“Miami Children’s Museum understands better than anyone how to make learning interactive and exciting for kids,” Blanco continued.

“Having them power our Kids Zone allows us to create a space where children can play, explore and begin learning what it means to care for and be responsible for the animals in our lives.”

The collaboration is a natural extension of the museum’s commitment to playful learning and its existing Pet Central exhibit, where children learn about the responsibilities of pet ownership, the importance of “adopt, don’t shop,” how to care for a pet and even explore careers in veterinary science.

“Miami Children’s Museum believes children learn best when they have the opportunity to explore, imagine and discover through play,” said Deborah Spiegelman, CEO and executive director of the Miami Children’s Museum. “Bringing that approach to The Big Woof Festival gives us an exciting opportunity to engage children and families in a fun, interactive environment while reinforcing important lessons about caring for animals and responsible pet ownership.”

The partnership builds on The Big Woof Festival’s growing commitment to engaging and educating the next generation of animal lovers.

For 2027, the festival also is partnering with the YMCA of South Florida to present Paws & Professions Career Day, a new initiative introducing children to careers working with and caring for animals. Through interactive activities, a career-themed coloring and activity book and opportunities to meet professionals working in animal-related fields, children will discover the many ways their love of animals could one day become a career.

Together, the Miami Children’s Museum and YMCA of South Florida partnerships create new opportunities for children to learn through play, explore careers involving animals and develop an early understanding of responsible pet ownership and animal welfare — all while adding fun, interactive experiences for families throughout the festival weekend.

“By introducing these ideas at an early age, we have an opportunity to help shape the next generation of responsible pet owners and animal advocates,” Blanco added. “And just as importantly, we want kids to have an amazing time doing it.”

In addition to the Kids Zone and Paws & Professions Career Day, The Big Woof Festival will feature two days of experiences for dogs and the people who love them, including dock diving, live canine performances, the popular Corgi and Dachshund races, Frisbee Dogs, a Wellness Pavilion, shopping, food, adoption opportunities, activities for dogs and more.

For additional information about the Miami Children’s Museum, visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org. For more Big Woof Festival information, visit www.thebigwooffest.com.

For Sponsor and Vendor Opportunities, send email to info@thebigwooffest.com.

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