The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. Introduces The Glasshouse Comedy Experience, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Miami’s newest live stage performance attraction is welcoming all comedians.

October is National Arts and Humanities Month, and the team behind the successful monthly Lyric Live series at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater(819 NW 2nd Ave, Historic Overtown) will kick off the Glasshouse Comedy Experience on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 7:00 pm. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Hosted this month by Keva D, featuring Kitchen “Fat and Funny,” Comedian Tiana, The Glasshouse Comedy Experience is where only the sharpest comedians can throw rocks from a house of glass and survive. This month’s inaugural show will be headlined by Comedian Turae Gordon(Underground Kings, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam). The Glasshouse Comedy Experience is sponsored by the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency, Miami-Dade County Targeted Initiative Grant, Faahpn &Imls. Showtime is at 7:30, and tickets are available at glasshousecomedy.eventbrite. com.

The Glasshouse Experience will be held every 3rd Wednesday of the month. Professional comedians show up and show out with hilarious, side-splitting, belly-aching jokes. A key highlight of the night is the opportunity for an amateur comic to participate in the “5 Minutes of Fame” segment. If the person can survive the audience at the Glasshouse, they win a chance to perform at a later date. The segment provides an excellent opportunity to test out your comedic skills.

If you are looking for raw, uncensored, and uncut stand-up comedy, then the Glasshouse Comedy Experience is the place to be. So come and enjoy this club styled setting that puts you up close and personal with some of the best local and national comedians.

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. each month will transform their beautiful glass lobby of the Historic Lyric Theater for the audience to enjoy the experience. Grab a friend or two and join them as the Glasshouse Experience will provide you the laughter you need to get through the rest of your workweek.

Seating is limited and assigned. Comedy talent changes monthly, and a show line-up can change without notice. For any VIP inquiries, contact us directly at 786-708-4610. All guests are required to be 21 years of age and older.

About the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc.

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida Inc. is a photographic and manuscript archival research repository dedicated to documenting the history of people of the African Diaspora in Miami-Dade County from 1896 to the present. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, the Black Archives became one to the largest repositories for the history of Blacks in Miami-Dade County. The non-profit organization is housed at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (BAHLT) Cultural Arts Complex, a historic landmark on the National Register of Historic Places built-in 1913. The Black Archives explores universal themes of respect for human differences, responsible citizenship, human dignity, education, and community building through the lens of the black experience. We promote mutual respect and understanding and inspire the appreciation of black culture, arts, history, and entertainment. Visit www.bahlt.org for more information.

The Southeast Overtown /Park West Community Redevelopment AgencyThe Southeast Overtown / Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (“CRA”) is one of three community redevelopment agencies within the municipal boundaries of the City of Miami. Pursuant to the Community Redevelopment Act of 1969, the CRA was created in 1982 to undertake activities and projects that would eradicate conditions of slum and blight. The CRA’s main mission is to enhance the quality of life of residents within the Redevelopment Area by expanding the tax base, creating job opportunities, promoting dynamic economic growth, and fostering safe neighborhoods. In furtherance of this mission, the CRA has implemented a variety of new development and redevelopment undertakings, mainly to increase accessibility to quality affordable housing for residents of low and moderate-income.

To learn more about the Southeast/Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (“CRA”) and its initiatives, visit www.miamicra.com/seopwcra or call (305) 679-6800.