The Bridge of San Luis Rey by Thornton Wilder adapted for the stage by David Greenspan

“David Greenspan puts the play back in playwriting.” – Charles Isherwood, Variety

Kicking off the 2019-20 Season for Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre

October 24-25, 2019 – Preview October 26, 2019 – Opening Night through November 17, 2019 Tickets starting at $39 Colony Theatre

Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre is proud to present THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY, an adventurous adaptation of Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel written and starring six-time Obie Award winning playwright, David Greenspan. The multi-faceted tale is turned into a wryly lyrical fable of fate, love, and the transformative magic of theater. Playing October 24-November 17, 2019 at the historic Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, the production launches Miami New Drama’s 2019-2020 Season.

Tickets to THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY are priced at at $39, $55, $65 and may be purchased through the Miami New Drama box office by calling 305-674-1040 or visiting colony.org.

Adapted for the stage, directed by, and starring David Greenspan, this show tells the story of five travelers, and how their lives are intertwined after being hurled to their deaths by a

collapsing bridge in colonial Peru. This gripping new play is a lyrical and transformative experience about the bridge between life and death: love.

THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY deepens Miami New Drama’s relationship with the Wilder Estate that began with the acclaimed multilingual adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town bringing Grover’s Corner to life with a Miami audience in mind. This piece kicks off Miami New Drama’s third full season at the Colony Theatre bringing thrilling stories for a new Miami to the stage.

“The Wilder Estate introduced me to this play because of the extraordinarily strong relationship we built during the development of Our Town, and because they knew of my love for the book,” says Artistic Director Michel Hausmann. “The play captures the magic of the novel, while adding the wry, unexpected humor of the great David Greenspan. I knew we had to do it. We are thrilled to give this play its second production and share it with our Miami audience.”

THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY features a multicultural cast of award-winning local and visiting talent. David Greenspan (6-time Obie Award winner) leads as Uncle Pio, Austin Reed Alleman as Esteban, Lindsey Corey (Carbonell Award Winner) as Dona Clara, Jeanette Dilone as Camile Perichole, Marcela Jabes as Pepita, Carlos Orizondo (Carbonell Award Winner) as Don Andres & Cap. Alvarado, Mary Lou Rosato (Drama Desk Award Winner) as Dona Maria, Karen Stephens (Carbonell Award Winner & Miami New Times Best Actress) as Madre Maria, and Kevin Veloz as Manuel.

“Bringing The Bridge of San Luis Rey to Miami New Drama offers me an opportunity to hone and to deepen the production by addressing, as of yet, unexplored aspects of the play,” says Greenspan. “Being in Miami also allows me to draw from different acting community, and to bring the play to a very different community of theatergoers.”

“It is a whimsical fairytale about big themes like love, longing, loss, and loneliness, but it is first a paean to the joys and powers of words.” –Patrick Maley, David Greenspan’s The Bridge of San Luis Rey, NJ Advance Media

Miami New Drama will present three additional world class productions including two world premieres and a co-production with Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota in the 2019-2020 Season. THE CUBANS by Michael Leon, directed by Victoria Collado (January 23-February 16, 2020), A WONDERFUL WORLD, book by Aurin Squire, directed by Christopher Renshaw (March 5-April 5, 2020), and THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee, directed by Vanessa Stalling.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

David Greenspan (Playwright/Director/Uncle Pio) has performed in his own plays, most notably Dead Mother, She Stoops to Comedy, Go Back to Where You Are, I’m Looking for Helen Twelvetrees – and his solo plays The Argument and The Myopia; performed solo renditions of Eugene O’Neill’s Strange Interlude, Barry Conners’ The Patsy and two programs of lectures by Gertrude Stein; worked with many contemporary playwrights, including Terrence McNally, Richard Foreman, Mart Crowley, William Hoffman, Mac Wellman, Kathleen Tolan and Sarah Ruhl; served as a resident director under Joseph Papp; received Guggenheim and Fox fellowships, an Alpert Award, a RUTHIE and six OBIES.

Austin Reed Alleman (Esteban) Off Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth (TFANA, Directed by Arin Arbus), Daniel’s Husband (Westside Theatre). Regional Theatre: Lion in Winter (Pioneer Theater Company), Treasure Island (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat (Adirondack Theater Festival), Romeo and Juliet (New Orleans Shakespeare Festival), Cymbeline (New Orleans Shakespeare Festival), Spring Awakening (Southern Rep), and Miss Julie (Access Theater). Television: Mr. Robot. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. Training: SUNY Purchase. austinreedalleman.com

Lindsey Corey (Dona Clara) is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee and earned her BFA from New World School of the Arts in Miami. She received a Best Actress Carbonell Award for her portrayal of Masha in Christopher Demos Brown’s world premiere of Stripped at Zoetic Stage. Lindsey has performed all over the South Florida region and was most recently featured in Summer Shorts at City Theatre, as Emma in Jekyll & Hyde with Slow Burn Theatre Company, and as Mina Murray in Dracula with Zoetic Stage. Lindseycorey.com

Jeanette Dilone (Camile Perichole) TV: The Deuce (HBO,) Homeland (Showtime,) Elementary (CBS,) Blue Bloods (CBS), Shades of Blue (NBC,) Lucky 7 (ABC) and Golden Boy (CBS.) Film: James White, The Outcasts, Exposed, Seagull. Online: Collegehumor.com. Off-Off-Broadway: Death of The Liberal Class (New Ohio Theater,) The Seagull (Access Theater,) Security! (The Secret Theater) and staged readings at the Roundabout Theatre and Sundance Lab. Directing: “Return” (2017) and the upcoming “Rizo” (2020.) Education: Columbia University, B.A. www.jeanettedilone.com

Marcela Jabes (Pepita) is an actress, filmmaking student, and an artistic social entrepreneur. She graduated from Humboldt High School in Caracas and is a Petare Musical Theatre School alumni. Her first professional role was Shprintze in The Fiddler on the Roof directed by Michel Hausmann. She has worked on numerous plays, short films, and video clips. Her most recent roles include Millie, in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sharpey in High School Musical, Jean Fordham in August, Osage County, and Soledad in the short film Soledad, awarded at Sousse International Film Festival for Children and Youth (Tunisia) as Best Short Film for Children. Marcela is the co-founder, coordinator and community manager of Festival JAEB, a social project that creates a formative space for young artists who have not had the opportunity to perform or train in a professional theater. @marcejabes @festivaljaeb

Carlos Orizondo (Don Andres, Cap. Alvarado, Don Vicente, Jaime & Inez) is thrilled to make his Miami New Drama debut, Carlos is a Carbonell and ACE Award nominated actor who has worked in South Florida theatre for over 25 years. Notable theatre credits include Dracula at Zoetic Stage; Passage and Circle Mirror Transformation at Area Stage; Masked and Informed Consent at GableStage; Beauty of the Father and Anna in the Tropics at New Theatre and the Coconut Grove Playhouse. Television and film credits include Burn Notice, Hoke and the upcoming Reefa movie. Carlos holds an MFA in Acting from Carnegie Mellon University and the Moscow Art Theatre. He is the current Director of Drama at Gulliver Academy Middle School.

Mary Lou Rosato (Dona Maria) Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, The Suicide, The School for Scandal,The Inspector General, others. Off-Broadway: Henry V, Skin of our Teeth (TFNA), Government Inspector (RedBull), Misanthrope, Winter’s Tale (CSC), King Philip’s Head…” (Clubbed Thumb), others. Acting Company (7 seasons): The School for Scandal(Drama Desk Award),The Robber Bridegroom(Drama Desk nomination), The Cradle Will Rock (Off’Bway/Old Vic). Regional theaters: American Repertory Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, Shakespeare Theatre, South Coast Rep, McCarter, Yale Rep, St. Nicholas Chicago (Jeff Awards –The Primary English Class, The Curse of an Aching Heart), others. Television/Film: Warehouse 13, Law & Order: SVU, Titus, Caroline in the City. Two Bits, Quiz Show, The Hudsucker Proxy, The Wedding Banquet, Illuminata, Spike of Bensonhurst. Acting-Faculty:CalArts(Co-Head BFA acting), NYU Grad, Stella Adler, Toderoff Conservatory, BADA in Oxford. Currently teaches acting at Yale. Graduated Juilliard Drama (Group 1). Native Miamian.

Karen Stephens (Madre Maria) is happy to make her Miami New Drama debut. She recently completed a run in Kings (Gablestage), Fences (Palm Beach Dramaworks), Having Our Say, (Primal Forces) and Michael McKeever’s Dracula (Zoetic Stage). She received a Best Actress Carbonell Award for her performance in Fear Up Harsh (Zoetic Stage), a New Times Best Actress Award for Sarah Jones’ Bridge and Tunnel (The Women’s Theatre Project) and is a three-time Silver Palm Award recipient. Karen is a regular panelist for Becon TV’s Spotlight On The Arts, and has also appeared on Burn Notice, The Glades and Bloodline and The Oath.

Kevin Veloz (Manuel) recently graduated from the music theater division of New World School of the Arts. He was last seen as Tobias Ragg in Zoetic Stage’s production of Sweeney Todd last season. He is thrilled to be a part of this production and would like to thank his family, friends, and cast-mates for all of their support.

The play’s creative team features scenic design by Emmy-nominated scenic designer Antje Ellermann, lighting design by Yuki Nakase Link (Queen of Basel), and costume design by Elizabeth H. Clancy.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit colony.org for up-to-date information for details and schedules.