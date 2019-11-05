The Bridge of San Luis Rey on stage at the Colony Theatre

Miami New Drama at the Colony Theatre is presenting The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, an adventurous adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written and starring six-time Obie Award winning playwright, David Greenspan.

The multi-faceted tale is turned into a wryly lyrical fable of fate, love, and the transformative magic of theater. Playing now through Nov. 17 at the historic Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, the production launches Miami New Drama’s 2019-20 Season.

Tickets to The Bridge Of San Luis Rey are priced at at $39, $55, $65 and may be purchased through the Miami New Drama box office by calling 305-674-1040 or visiting colony.org.

Adapted for the stage, directed by, and starring David Greenspan, this show tells the story of five travelers, and how their lives are intertwined after being hurled to their deaths by a collapsing bridge in colonial Peru. This gripping new play is a lyrical and transformative experience about the bridge between life and death: love.

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey deepens Miami New Drama’s relationship with the Wilder Estate that began with the acclaimed multilingual adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town bringing Grover’s Corner to life with a Miami audience in mind. This piece launches Miami New Drama’s third full season at the Colony Theatre bringing thrilling stories for a new Miami to the stage.

“The Wilder Estate introduced me to this play because of the extraordinarily strong relationship we built during the development of Our Town, and because they knew of my love for the book,” said artistic director Michel Hausmann. ”The play captures the magic of the novel, while adding the wry, unexpected humor of the great David Greenspan. I knew we had to do it. We are thrilled to give this play its second production and share it with our Miami audience.”

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey features a multicultural cast of award-winning local and visiting talent. David Greenspan (six-time Obie Award winner) leads as Uncle Pio, Austin Reed Alleman as Esteban, Lindsey Corey (Carbonell Award Winner) as Doña Clara, Jeanette Dilone as Camile Perichole, Marcela Jabes as Pepita, Carlos Orizondo (Carbonell Award Winner) as Don Andres and Cap. Alvarado, Mary Lou Rosato (Drama Desk Award Winner) as Doña Maria, Karen Stephens (Carbonell Award Winner and Miami New Times Best Actress) as Madre Maria, and Kevin Veloz as Manuel.

“Bringing The Bridge of San Luis Rey to Miami New Drama offers me an opportunity to hone and to deepen the production by addressing, as of yet, unexplored aspects of the play,” Greenspan said. “Being in Miami also allows me to draw from different acting community, and to bring the play to a very different community of theatergoers.”

Miami New Drama will present three additional world class productions including two world premieres and a co-production with Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota in the 2019-20 Season. The Cubans by Michael Leon, directed by Victoria Collado (Jan. 23-Feb. 16, 2020), A Wonderful World, book by Aurin Squire, directed by Christopher Renshaw (Mar. 5-Apr. 5, 2020), and The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, directed by Vanessa Stalling.