Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Miami publisher Michael Lee Miller opens up about prostate cancer, family loss

and the emotional toll of keeping his diagnosis to himself

For decades, Michael Lee Miller helped others tell their stories as co-publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers. In his new memoir, What Comes After Survival: A Memoir of Prostate Cancer, Marriage, and the Silence Men Keep, Miller writes about the story he kept to himself: his prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, the complications that came years later, and the silence that strained his marriage to his wife, Susan.

The book was released today, Nov. 17, during “Movember,” an annual campaign in which men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research, treatment, and support programs, as well as other men’s health issues.

Diagnosed at age 57, Miller underwent surgery followed by months of radiation and hormone therapy. Years later, complications from radiation treatment led to four additional surgeries over an 11-month period, each followed by another difficult recovery.

“Like a lot of men, I was good at saying ‘I’m fine’ and ‘I’m OK,'” Miller said. “It took a long time to admit that wasn’t true. Writing this book helped me understand what I had kept to myself and see the damage my silence had done — to me and to our marriage.”

It also opened his eyes to what his wife was dealing with. “My focus had been on me the whole time instead of on her — and on us,” he said.

That pattern of silence took root early in his life and deepened when Miller was 18 and his younger brother died at 17. Afterward, no one in the family would say his name. The loss stayed with Miller for decades. The memoir traces how he began to speak about what he had kept to himself.

Miller wrote the book for men living with the aftermath of cancer treatment and for the wives, partners, and families who live it alongside them. He hopes it helps them start the conversations he put off for too long.

About Michael Lee Miller

A lifelong Miami resident, Michael Miller is co-publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, along with his brother Grant – a family-owned business that has served Miami-Dade County for more than 60 years. Miller is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and speaking engagements. Review copies are available upon request. The book is now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.