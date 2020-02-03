The Dirty Burgers, fresh and edgy burger joint, launches in Wynwood

The Dirty Burgers, a restaurant spawned from the creators of The Dirty Rabbit bar, is bringing out-of-this-world burgers and diner fare to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Featuring 100 oercent all-natural Brasstown beef, 100 percent all-natural cage-free chicken, no hormones and no antibiotics ever in hard-to-resist burgers, fries, shakes, and other late-night bites, The Dirty Burgers is sure to bring its customers an unforgettably delicious gastronomical experience.

The Dirty Burgers is the product of Chef Nicolas Caicedo, a Colombian-born Miamian who began pursuing his passion for food at a very young age. Nicolas attended Escuela de Hosteleria Hofmann in Barcelona, Spain to earn his bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts.

Since then, he has gone on to work in some of the most premier restaurants in Spain and New York City under the world’s most renowned chefs.

Among his most notable accomplishments is working at Morimoto, Hudson Garden Grill, and as a consultant for two different concepts at Gotham Market in downtown Brooklyn.

Additionally, Nicolas worked as the executive chef for the renowned Williamsburg Hotel running the entire culinary program. There, he worked closely with the Brooklyn Bread Lab, sourcing the best local ingredients and functional food.

Finally, in September 2019, Nicolas moved back to Miami where his love for food was born.

He is now the corporate executive chef for The Dirty Rabbit Group, running the kitchen at Vandalo Wynwood, The Dirty Burgers, and Back Door Monkey with even more projects in the works.

The Dirty Burgers menu is familiar, being comprised of many diner favorites including burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, fries and shakes. But the menu has Nicolas’s refined and eclectic touch, elevating the flavors to match the artsy and hip vibe that Wynwood is known for. Among some of the menu’s top selections are the “Dirty Burger,” a burger made up of bacon jam, oaxaca cheese and dijon mayo that retails for $9.50; the “Dirty Dog,” a hot dog made up of ranchera sausage (beef/pork), applewood smoked bacon, house-made relish, oaxaca cheese and pineapple jam that retails for $7, and the “Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich,” a fried chicken favorite featuring cabbage slaw, pickles and spicy mayo that retails for $9.50. The restaurant’s $4.25 shake menu features interesting and delectable choices like “Carrot Cake & Vanilla” and “Strawberry, Basil/Mint & Lemon Juice.” The Dirty Burgers also features a selection of quality beers.

The Dirty Burgers currently is opened Thursday through Sunday; on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. and on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Hours and days of operation are subject to change weekly.