The EDGE Charitable Foundation hosts their 3rd Annual Queen Bees Conference in Miami to Empower Women with a Heart for Service

Join over 200 influential women in a movement where you can learn while discovering your inner power.



The EDGE Charitable Foundation will host their 3rd Annual Queen Bees Conference to unite women who love their communities and believe in the power of service. This year’s conference will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Ballroom (located at 5910 S.W. 8th Street, Miami, FL. 33144).

The Queen Bees are an international women’s empowerment and wellness movement that unites women through camaraderie, networking, inspiration, education, wellness activities, and constant civic innovation. Queen Bees participate in monthly events that equip and enrich them with life and business skills. Each event amplifies their philanthropic efforts, with a percentage of the proceeds donated back to the EDGE Charitable Foundation, an organization that provides educational and humanitarian support to children who are victimized and/or disadvantaged. For every $125 raised, 5 children are directly impacted by the support they receive through The EDGE Charitable Foundation.

The theme for this year’s Queen Bees Conference is “Women Owning Wonderful” (WOW). The goal is to empower attendees with practical tools which will help them find their purpose, serve their communities and connect to other influential women in South Florida. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to hear various speakers on topics such as leadership, work/life balance, empowering women, breast health and preventative medicine. There will be two breaks during the morning portion of the event featuring a yoga and meditation session by Queen Bee Member Traci Cole as well as samba dancing led by Queen Bee Member Kristal Wise. The Queen Bees Experience is meant to unite over 200 members in a movement which is currently expanding across the country to additional states like New York and Tennessee.

As stated by Juana Martinez, Executive Director of the Queen Bees, “I love leading our fabulous tribe of Queen Bees while helping them find their power and heart of service. Queen Bees empower other women and they consistently impact and serve the underprivileged children of The EDGE.”

Tickets for the conference cost $49 for Queen Bee Members, $49 for Students (ages 13 & over) and $149 for General Admission. This annual conference is generously sponsored by Renaissance Ballroom, Garments Boutique, Claudia Rios Photography and Giselle Films. To purchase tickets online, visit http://www.TheEDGEHelps.com and click on the “Events” tab. For more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Juana Martinez, Queen Bees Executive Director, by calling 305-970-6516 or emailing info@theEDGEhelps.com.