The Education Fund receives two donations

The Education Fund recently received two donations — from Wells Fargo and Sapoznik Insurance. Pictured at the presentations are (l-r) Hector Ponte, region bank president, Wells Fargo; Jorge Villacampa, South Florida region bank president for Wells Fargo, Linda Lecht, president, The Education Fund, and Rachel Sapoznik (holding her dog, Summer), founder and CEO, Sapoznik Insurance.

