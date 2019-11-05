The Education Fund receives two donations

The Education Fund receives two donationsThe Education Fund recently received two donations — from Wells Fargo and Sapoznik Insurance. Pictured at the presentations are (l-r) Hector Ponte, region bank president, Wells Fargo; Jorge Villacampa, South Florida region bank president for Wells Fargo, Linda Lecht, president, The Education Fund, and Rachel Sapoznik (holding her dog, Summer), founder and CEO, Sapoznik Insurance.

