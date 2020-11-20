The Everglades Foundation Appoints Jodi Mailander Farrell Vice President of Development

Miami resident brings significant nonprofit fundraising expertise to the organization

The Everglades Foundation, the environmental non-profit dedicated to protecting and restoring America’s Everglades, announced today that it has appointed Jodi Mailander Farrell as its Vice President of Development. In this role, Ms. Farrell will spearhead the organization’s major fundraising initiatives and help expand the organization’s philanthropic donor base.

Ms. Farrell is a former journalist who has worked in nonprofit fundraising for the past 10 years, most recently as Assistant Vice President of Advancement at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center, one of the largest performing arts centers in the country.

“As a longtime Miamian who loves her home and city, I believe that protecting our greatest natural resource is the most important pursuit of our lifetime,” said Ms. Farrell. “The restoration of the Everglades is a cause that speaks to our resiliency as an equitable, healthy, and sustainable community. It’s an honor to be part of such an esteemed organization as The Everglades Foundation, and I’m looking forward to parlaying the skills I’ve honed as a reporter and senior fundraiser into something that will benefit all Floridians for future generations to come.”

Added Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation, “We’re delighted to welcome a professional of Jodi’s caliber to the Foundation’s team. Her passion, work ethic, and ability to cultivate strong relationships and inspire support in great causes are all well established. We are confident that her strength in communication and donor cultivation will make a profound impact in the Foundation’s ability to expand and improve upon its work in science, education, and advocacy in support of Everglades restoration.”

During her career with the Arsht Center, Ms. Farrell closed six- and seven-figure major gifts, forged new relationships with national foundations, reactivated endowment giving, and championed philanthropic support for arts education programs for children with little or no access to the arts. In her last year at the Arsht Center, her portfolio brought in more than $6 million in pledges and gifts and secured national financial support for the Arsht Center’s downtown Miami neighborhood development efforts.

Prior to her career at the Arsht Center, Ms. Farrell was a reporter for The Palm Beach Post and Miami Herald, where she also worked as a features editor and dining critic. Her writing has appeared in state and national publications, including National Geographic Traveler, Visit Florida, People, and Latina magazine. She teaches writing as an adjunct instructor in the University of Miami’s School of Communication and is a contributing editor for The Sunday Long Read, a weekly newsletter that showcases longform journalism. She has been a volunteer youth soccer and softball coach with the YMCA of Greater Miami and the Coral Gables Youth Center, and she serves on the Board of Directors of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center.

Ms. Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University, and lives in Coconut Grove with her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Patrick Farrell.

They have two daughters: Annie, a senior at Dartmouth College, and Lucy, a junior in the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training Program.