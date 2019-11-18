The First Skate Park in Miami’s History is Now Open!

The long-awaited Lot 11 Skate Park opened in Miami on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Located in the former home of a municipal parking lot under I-95, located at 348 N.W. Second Street, the new Lot 11 Skate Park is creating excitement and building anticipation among skateboarders as well as health and fitness aficionados.

In the planning stages since 2012, the Skate Free Park entity was formed in order to promote a safe and fun skateboarding facility in Miami. With the launch of Grand Central Park in late 2013 and the creation of other skating spaces from 2013 – 2018, Skate Free is proud to announce its biggest and most significant project yet.

Borne out of a partnership with the Miami Parking Authority (MPA), the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Miami, Lot 11 Skate Park began construction in March of 2019.

Spanning over 45,000 square feet of space, Lot 11 Skate Park will feature multiple skating areas catering to a wide range of skateboarding skill levels and styles, including state-of-the-art contest courses, bowl and transition sections, and a flexible beginners’ area. This project will be the first of its kind in the South Florida region.

“This is the skate plaza that Miami has always deserved,” said Nick Katz, Skate Free Co- Founder. “We are an amazing city for skateboarding and now with Lot 11, we will have people from all over the world flocking here to skate. This has been a dream of Skate Free for many years and I am happy we can finally bring this longstanding vision to reality.”

With the cost of construction at approximately 1.2 million dollars, the project was designed by the renowned firm of Pivot Skate Solutions, America’s best skate park design-build company. Lot 11 Skate Park will become South Florida’s premier action sports venue and will host some of the most coveted and premium skateboarding events and contests.

“This is a great opportunity to build community by bringing people together and activating a much different use and in a very unique way in the western area of downtown Miami,” said Arthur “Art” Noriega, Chief Executive Officer of MPA.

The social value of a skate park is unmeasurable. These facilities not only encourage physical activity and enhance wellness, but also serve to engage young people with adults who could potentially become role models and mentors.